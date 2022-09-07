Rising Digitization & Software Integrated Services to Boost Installation of Stadium Access Control Systems Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Stadium access control system market share was 18% in global access control system market size in 2021. The security of the stadiums is of paramount importance in the times of major events such as concerts, sports events, and other such public gatherings. Demand for stadium access control systems is increasing rapidly in order to ensure the safety of spectators and also to enhance their experience.

Increase in the number of connected devices and rise in digital technologies are creating potential growth opportunities for stadium access control systems. Also, stadium access control system demand is increasing for the staff involved in large-scale events to coordinate effectively.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1862

Demand Analysis of Stadium Access Control Systems (2017-2021) in Comparison to Market Growth Forecasts (2021-2032) The global market for stadium access control systems registered growth at around 1.4% during the historical period (2017-2021). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales witnessed a slump and fell -14.8% in 2020. However, constructive collaborations can increase the productivity and results of companies. By collaborating with sports authorities and universities, companies can get projects from end users for a long period of time. For instance, companies such as Honeywell International Inc., E-Kent, Ameyo, and OTOT have already partnered with local and national rugby, lacrosse, and football stadiums for stadium access control systems. Such developments are expected to drive the sales of stadium access control solutions at a Y-o-Y of 7.6% during 2022-2023. To cater to the dynamic demand for stadium access control systems across the globe, companies have engaged in collaborations and partnerships with a number of stadiums for driving bulk supply of stadium access control systems. Thus, sustainable constructive collaborations are emerging as a solid solution in the sports industry.

What is Driving the Need for Stadium Access Control Systems? “Increasing Stadium Security Threat to Bolster Sales of Stadium Access Control Systems” Increasing frequency of sports events across the globe makes such large-scale events attractive to extremists and terrorist organizations. After the deadly terrorist attack in Paris in 2015, which included suicide bombings outside Stade de France, sporting venues and leagues across the world are on high alert and are maintaining increased security. High-profile international sporting events are always on the radar of various terrorist groups. To avoid any issues, various governments across the globe are taking important steps for the safety of players and the people coming to watch the games. For instance, the Qatar government has beefed up security for the 2022 Football World Cup, and Turkey is about to send 3,250 security personnel for the same. Increasing threats to national and international sporting events are expected to have a highly positive impact on the growth of the stadium access control system industry. “Rising Digitization & Software Integrated Services to Boost Installation of Stadium Access Control Systems” Increasing digitization and the latest trends in stadium access control systems towards adopting and using more digital means for communicating, booking online tickets, assisting, and other applications are boosting market growth. Inclination towards the app-based culture, i.e., increasing consumption of stadium access control systems by end users to track day-to-day activities, is expected to lead to an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.1 Bn during the assessment period. Emerging companies are making the process simplified and automated by initializing new updates. Moreover, increasing digitization and advancements are enabling the use of this service across different stadiums. These added functionalities and integration with other services are driving demand for stadium access control systems. “Advancing Sport Infrastructure in High Potential Countries to Provide Ample Market Opportunities” Significant spending on sports infrastructure in developing nations is expected to create opportunities for stadium access control system and solution providers. Growing demand for such systems and increased spending on sustaining current sports infrastructure have been observed in fast-growing markets such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and GCC countries. In developing economies such as India and Indonesia, sports infrastructure attracts investors for improvement programs. These factors will lead to high requirement for stadium access control systems in various applications, such as entrance, exit, and seat booking. There remains scope for increased spending on sports infrastructure, which will directly drive the growth of the stadium access control system market to meet surging demand from several regions.

Which Region is Set to Showcase Exceptional Growth in the Stadium Access Control System Market? "Stadium Access Control Solution Providers Eyeing North America" North America is projected to remain as one of the most attractive markets for stadium access control solutions over the forecast period. The region consists of more than 900 stadiums, which is expected to account around one-third of the global market share in 2032. In 2021, Honeywell International Inc. partnered with IDEMIA to create and cultivate an access control system that can be used in various sectors, including stadiums that provide all-in-one operation for occupants and operators alike. Increasing government investments in stadium development projects such as construction, expansion, and renovation are expected to spur demand for stadium access control systems in the North American region.



Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/1228/air-conditioner-remote-control-market



Learning Remote Controls Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/1269/learning-remote-controls-market

