Reduction In The Network’s Operational Expenditure (Opex) And Capital Expenditure (Capex) Is Expected To Drive Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market

The Global NFV Market study provides a comprehensive compilation of the historical, present and future prospects of the market and the factors responsible for this growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each NFV market player in a comprehensive manner. The NFV market report also highlights the adoption patterns of NFV in various industries.

What are the Different Market Dynamics driving the Growth of the Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market?

“Rising demand for data-intensive applications and the growing trend of cloud-based networking systems have created significant opportunities for the growth of NFV market in this time period.”

What are the Driving Factors for the Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market in the Forecast Years?

One of the primary drivers driving the global network function virtualization (NFV) market’s favourable outlook is its remarkable expansion in the banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and IT industries. To handle the expanding network traffic and huge amount of data conflicts, demand for virtual function has increased manifold.

Network function virtualization (NFV) symbolises a major shift in the telecom services from hardware devices to software programming. With worldwide operators investing more in software applications than the storage facilities, the software category accounted for a large portion of the software defined networking and network function virtualization market.

The commercial deployment of NFV by several Telecom carriers is driving the sustainable smart technologies in this arena. Transition to a 5G network services can necessitate the deployment of NFV devices even more in the coming years. Other major factors influencing the global as well as regional markets includes the growing demand for data centre consolidation and server virtualization at different locations.

Global NFV Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The NFV market can be segmented on the basis of framework, component, application and region.

By Framework, the NFV market is segmented as:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI)

Virtual Network Functions (VNFs)

Management and Network Orchestration (MANO)

By Component, the NFV market is segmented as:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application, the NFV market is segmented as:

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

The NFV Market report offers various insights as follows:

Changes in individual consumption patterns worldwide.

Past and future progress of the global NFV market.

Regional and country segmentation of the NFV market understands the revenue and growth prospects in this area.

Precise annual growth of the global NFV market.

Significant trends including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global NFV market.

The NFV market report answers important questions that include:

Which regulatory authorities have approved the application of NFV in industry xx?

How will the global NFV market grow during the forecast period?

Which end-use industries will be the major consumers of NFV by 2028?

What manufacturing technology is used to produce NFV?

Which geographies are the NFV market players targeting to channelize their production portfolios?

