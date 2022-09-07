Passenger Service System Market is Slated to Reach US$ 20 billion by 2031 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Growth of Passenger Service System market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6104

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on passenger service systems for the forecast period 2021-2031. As per the study, the market is likely to reach US$ 20 billion by 2031, expanding staggeringly at a CAGR of around 12% over the next ten years. Increasing need to optimize capital and operational expenditure is prompting aviation stakeholders to invest in high-grade service system management solutions.

An expanding tourism industry is providing a nudge to passenger service management solution uptake across key countries, especially across Asia Pacific. Additionally, surging freight traffic has also necessitated establishment of robust operational management frameworks to streamline the entire cargo handling process, for which, uptake of advanced software is important.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6104

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA), as of January 2021, global cargo tonne km flown (CTKs) reached pre-pandemic levels, and by Q1-end, they were 4.4% higher. Hence, aviation stakeholders are hopeful of a strong recovery trajectory across certain regions over the coming months, a trend that will majorly heighten market growth prospects. Additionally, investments in cybersecurity solutions are bound to increase amid growing concerns about passenger and freight data theft by hackers and other malicious entities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By component, passenger service software demand is expected to incline considerably in future

Demand for cloud-based passenger service systems to witness impressive surge

Increased deployment of academic programs on aviation to enhance adoption of key software across the U.S.

India to emerge as a promising market, attributed to increased expenditure on airline infrastructure

China to emerge as the most lucrative Asian market, amid surging business volumes and growing passenger traffic

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergence-of-it–iiot-to-affect-demand-of-connected-worker-solutions-factmr-report-301222968.html

“Ever-swelling global aviation industry is putting existing operational management capacities under heavy strain, prompting entities to invest in smart and automated solutions, providing immense opportunities for market players,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of passenger service systems are emphasizing on offering state-of-the-art management services and software to expand their outreach. They are actively collaborating with various agencies to deploy their solutions.

In April 2021, Hitit Computer Services expanded its footprint across Asia by forging two new partnership agreements with Myanmar Airways International and Air KBZ, by offering its highly sophisticated Crane Solution Suite, including reservation & passenger service, departure control system, weight & balance and a host of other operations

In March 2021, IBS Software Services launched a new version of its iFlight Platform, built on SaaS technology designed for airlines and airline groups comprising of three specific modules for Ops, Crew and Hub management. These combined modules help improve operational efficiency and scalability

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the passenger service system market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (software and services) and deployment (on-premise and cloud), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6104/S

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Passenger Service System Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Passenger Service System Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Passenger Service System Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Passenger Service System Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Passenger Service System market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

Why choose Fact.MR ?

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MR has just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients. With new-age market tools, our dedicated team of professionals thrive to provide clients with current market situation across different geographies.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

Vaccine Management Solution Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5466/vaccine-management-solution-market

Photodiodes Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1664/photodiode-market

Biometrics Middleware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1882/biometric-middleware-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com