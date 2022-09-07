Scented Candles Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Scented Candles Industry Overview

The global scented candles market size was valued at USD 533.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is being driven by an increase in the number of hotels, restaurants, wellness facilities, and religious institutions.

With an increase in disposable income, there has been an increase in home renovation and home decoration activities. An increasing number of people want to make their home a comfortable place to live since the pandemic has resulted in extended periods spent at home. Sculpture scented candles or organically shaped candles are some of the popular 2020 trends adopted by consumers.

Scented candles can be used in both commercial and residential sectors. An increase in home renovation and home décor activities has driven the demand for scented candles in the residential sector. As these candles have therapeutic properties, commercial businesses like spas frequently use scented candles. Market players are focusing on offering innovative scents that resonate with their customers to expand market shares. Several companies have also increased their R&D investments to come up with better products.

A trend that was popular in 2020 was twisted candles. These candles are vibrant, functional, decorative, and customizable, and can be molded in any shape. These candles were created by Dutch designer Lex Pott, who is known among candle aficionados as the designer of Hay’s hit Pillar candles. The designer’s twisted candle gained popularity toward the end of 2019 and exploded on social media in 2020. According to Areaware, consumer’s interest in sculptural candles was increasing before the pandemic, but it surged once everyone was supposed to spend more time at home due to lockdown.

Scented Candles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global scented candles market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Scented Candles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Container-based Pillar Others

Scented Candles Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Hypermarket & Supermarket Convenience Stores Online

Scented Candles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



