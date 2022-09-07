Dental Anesthetics Are Being Adopted Widely Owing To The Increasing Demand For Painless Surgeries And Operations

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for dental anesthetics represents a fairly fragmented competition landscape, wherein the top five players account for 30-35% revenue shares. Leading companies operating in the dental anesthetics marketplace are directing their strategic efforts to firm up global presence through production capacity expansion and collaborations with the widespread end users.

They are also prioritizing R&D, in addition to strategic mergers & acquisitions, involving regional leaders. On the other hand, a large number of smaller companies that represent a larger portion of the global market revenues, continue to focus on regional expansion, new launches, and product commercialization.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Dental Consumables Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Dental Consumables market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dental Consumables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dental Consumables

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dental Consumables. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Dental Consumables Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dental Consumables, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dental Consumables Market.



According to a new study by Fact.MR, sales of dental anesthetics are anticipated to surpass US$ 880 Mn in 2019, up from a value of over US$ 840 Mn in 2018. Gains are underpinned by various factors, including rising number of dental patients, proliferation of dentistry centers, and growing awareness about oral health ailments, and others.

Dental anesthetics are an integral part of the dental and oral medicine. The Fact.MR study opines that the necessity of dental anesthesia in the oral surgeries, especially in complicated cases, will boost their adoption during the assessment period. Broader factors concerning the dental and oral medicine, especially renewed focus on managing pain during complicated dental surgeries and operations is likely to impact the growth of dental anesthetics market.

“The market for dental anesthetics is accelerating at a rapid pace, in parallel with the ever-growing demand for painless oral procedures. Availability of advanced and painless dentistry devices and equipment is making dental anesthetics appealing to a wider patient base.” says Fact.MR report.

The Fact.MR study opines that lidocaine will continue to remain the top selling dental anesthetic, closely followed by articaine. Preference for these anesthetics is growing owing to their high efficiency, rapid action, and relatively lesser sensitivity and toxicity. Licocaine is frequently combined with adrenaline to extend the duration of anesthesia, reduce associated bleeding, decrease toxicity, and provide a bloodless field during dental procedures. These factors have been increasing the adoption of licocaine in the dental anesthetics market.

According to the study, macro-economic factors, such as unhealthy eating habits, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and paradigm shift towards painless value-based dental procedure, are driving market growth. Rising cases of dental disorders have the potential to directly impact the need for better oral health solutions, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for stakeholders during the forecast period.

US Remains a Lucrative Market, Sales in Emerging Markets Growing Steadily

According to the Fact.MR study, sales of dental anesthetics will remain concentrated in the US. The oral care industry in North America has witnessed a fillip in recent years, on account of growing baby boomer population, and increasing awareness about the importance of treating oral diseases at an early stage. These factors are likely to create significant opportunities for dental anesthetics stakeholders over the course of the forecast period.

While the Fact.MR study remains bullish on the prospects of dental anesthetics market in developed countries, opportunities are also likely to emerge in developing countries. The study opines that growing investment in healthcare sector, coupled with high prevalence of oral cancer in some countries, is likely to sustain healthy demand for dental anesthetics in these countries.

High Cost Continues to Inhibit Growth

Dental treatment is expensive, averaging 5% of overall health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure in various high-income countries. Although, the dental anesthetics market is likely to witness substantial growth during the foreseeable future, expensive and advanced painless treatment options may limit the widespread adoption of dental anesthetics.

Dental Anesthetics Market: Overview

This chapter offers dental anesthetics market size forecast, in terms of value (US$ Mn), backed by year-on-year growth pattern of the market, tracked during forecast period. This report chapter also sheds light on the key market dynamics.

Dental Anesthetics Market: Associated Indicators Assessment

In addition to supply chain and pricing analysis, this report chapter covers information about the strategic management of drug regulations in the dental care space.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Dental Consumables Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Dental Consumables Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Dental Consumables’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Dental Consumables’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Dental Consumables Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Dental Consumables market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Dental Consumables market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Dental Consumables Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Dental Consumables demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Dental Consumables market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Dental Consumables demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Dental Consumables market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Dental Consumables: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Dental Consumables market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Dental Consumables Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dental Consumables, Sales and Demand of Dental Consumables, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

