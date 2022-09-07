ENT Surgical Device Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 4.8 Billion By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights in the assessment period.

ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights Segmentation

Product Type ENT Surgical Laser Devices ENT Surgical Hand Instruments Powered ENT Surgical System Devices Radiofrequency ENT Electrosurgical Devices ENT Surgery Workstations ENT Surgical Navigation Systems ENT Visualization Systems ENT Surgical Microscopes

End User ENT Surgical Devices for Hospitals ENT Surgical Devices for Ambulatory Surgical Centers ENT Surgical Devices for ENT Clinics

Modality Hand-held ENT Surgical Devices Portable ENT Surgical Devices Fixed ENT Surgical Devices



Essential Takeaways from the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights.

Important queries related to the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the ENT Surgical Devices Market Insights during the forecast period ? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Competitive Landscape

Revenue and market share can be increased by ENT surgical devices through strategic collaborations. Innovative technologies and equipment allow manufacturers to grow into new markets.

In October 2020, Intersect ENT completed the purchase of electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions manufacturers Fiagon AG Medical Technologies. In accordance with the agreement, valued at € 30 Mn spread over three years. Fiagon’s acquisition will enable the company to provide innovative products to its customers, including balloons, navigation, and localized drug delivery.

spread over three years. Fiagon’s acquisition will enable the company to provide innovative products to its customers, including balloons, navigation, and localized drug delivery. In addition to managing routine and complex ENT procedures, Intersect ENT is expected to benefit from this acquisition. Through this partnership, the company can serve the expanding market for ENT surgeries and office-based procedures better.

