The Global Needle Coke Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 5.86 Billion In Valuation By The Year 2032

The detailed research report on the global Needle Coke Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Needle Coke Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Needle Coke Market.

Market Players:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
  • Indian Oil Corporation
  • Phillips 66
  • JXTG Holdings Inc.
  • Seadrift Coke L.P.
  • C-Chem Co., LTD
  • Petroleum Coke Industries Company K.S.C
  • Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd.
  • Bao-steel Group
  • Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
  • Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd 

Key Segments Covered in Needle Coke Industry Research

  • Needle Coke Market by Type :
    • Petroleum-derived Needle Coke
    • Coal Tar Pitch-derived Needle Coke
  • Needle Coke Market by Grade :
    • Intermediate Premium Needle Coke
    • Base Premium Needle Coke
    • Super Premium Needle Coke
  • Needle Coke Market by Application :
    • Graphite Electrodes
    • Lithium-ion Batteries
    • Other Applications
  • Needle Coke Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Regional Analysis:

“High Consumption & Production of Needle Coke in China”

The China needle coke market is currently valued at around US$ 506.7 million, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 800 million by 2032. China is the world’s largest manufacturer and user of needle cokes.

In the worldwide context, China has the greatest share of consumption and manufacturing capacity of graphite electrodes, indicating the potential for steel production in the country and indicating the needle coke market demand throughout the projection period.

