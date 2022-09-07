Global Consumption Of Matting Agents Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.1% Over The Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Matting Agents Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Matting Agents Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Matting Agents Market.

Market Players:

The Lubrizol Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

PQ Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

CHT Group

Deuteron GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Huber Engineered Materials

Key Segments Covered in Matting Agents Industry Research

Matting Agents Market by Technology : Water-based Matting Agents Solvent-based Matting Agents Powder Matting Agents Other Technologies

Matting Agents Market by Application : Industrial Coatings Architectural Coatings Leather Coatings Wood Coatings Other Applications

Matting Agents Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

“Rising Sales of Silica Matting Agents Driving Market Expansion”

The U.S. matting agents market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2032. Environmental rules enacted in the United States are projected to result in the development of several novel matting agents used in radiation-cursed coatings.

Rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of matting agents for powder coatings, polyurethane, and oil-based paint, and growing demand for organic & inorganic matting agents are the factors driving the market growth in the U.S.

“Rising Government Investments for Residential & Commercial Construction Activities”

The market in China is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. China is likely to see the fastest growth in construction activities over the coming years. The government has been increasing expenditures to build inexpensive adequate housing to meet rising housing requirements.

Massive investments by the government in rail and road infrastructure to support the rising industrial and service sectors have resulted in significant growth in the construction industry in recent years.

