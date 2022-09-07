Global Consumption Of Matting Agents Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.1% Over The Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Posted on 2022-09-07 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Matting Agents Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Matting Agents Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

Request Samplehttps://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7480

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Matting Agents Market.

Market Players:

  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • PQ Corporation
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Arkema Group
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF SE
  • CHT Group
  • Deuteron GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Huber Engineered Materials 

Ask an Analyst:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7480

Key Segments Covered in Matting Agents Industry Research

  • Matting Agents Market by Technology :
    • Water-based Matting Agents
    • Solvent-based Matting Agents
    • Powder Matting Agents
    • Other Technologies
  • Matting Agents Market by Application :
    • Industrial Coatings
    • Architectural Coatings
    • Leather Coatings
    • Wood Coatings
    • Other Applications
  • Matting Agents Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7480                                

Regional Analysis:

“Rising Sales of Silica Matting Agents Driving Market Expansion”

The U.S. matting agents market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2032. Environmental rules enacted in the United States are projected to result in the development of several novel matting agents used in radiation-cursed coatings.

Rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of matting agents for powder coatings, polyurethane, and oil-based paint, and growing demand for organic & inorganic matting agents are the factors driving the market growth in the U.S.

“Rising Government Investments for Residential & Commercial Construction Activities”

The market in China is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. China is likely to see the fastest growth in construction activities over the coming years. The government has been increasing expenditures to build inexpensive adequate housing to meet rising housing requirements.

Massive investments by the government in rail and road infrastructure to support the rising industrial and service sectors have resulted in significant growth in the construction industry in recent years.

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

  • Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.
  • Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.
  • 24/7 availability of services.
  • Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.
  • Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR :

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution