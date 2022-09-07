The United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market Is Forecasted To Exceed A Valuation Of US$ 9.2 Billion By 2032-End

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market.

Market Players:

Tesla Motors, Inc.

General Motors

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc.

Clarios LLC

Crown Battery Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

EnerSys

Romeo Power, Inc.

Wanxiang Group Corporation (A123 Systems)

Categorization of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Industry Survey

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type : Lithium-Ion Batteries Lead Acid Batteries Nickel Hydride Batteries Others

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Capacity : Less than 25 kWh 25-50 kWh 50-100 kWh More than 100 kWh

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Pack Type : Prismatic Cylindrical Pouch

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Vehicle Type : Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Vehicle Category : Two Wheelers Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Buses

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Region : West U.S. South-West U.S. Mid-West U.S. North-East U.S. South-East U.S.



Will Hybrid Electric Vehicles Continue Their Dominance in the U.S.?

The electric vehicle battery market in the U.S., under vehicle type, segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.

Hybrid electric vehicles hold 42.6% market share and demand from this segment is predicted to rise at 5.1% CAGR over the decade. Hybrid electric vehicles are powered by an internal combustion engine and electric motors. They offer high fuel economy and use regenerative braking and an internal combustion engine for charging. These factors are supporting segment demand and growth of hybrid electric vehicles.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles hold 35.6% share in the market as compared to 21.8% share held by battery electric vehicles. These segments are slated to expand at 7.9% and 10.1% CAGRs, respectively, through 2032.

