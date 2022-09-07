Increasing Prevalence Of Cancers Have Boosted The Demand For Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

To address this shortage, leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies have accelerated production of essential drug delivery systems. The easing of lockdowns and social distancing measures is expected to restore production cycles to a significant extent, leading to better output and addressing acute shortfalls in the supply of drug delivery devices and systems.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shall heighten prospects of drug delivery systems. As the number of infections increase exponentially every day, hospitals and clinics are facing extreme shortages of essential medical equipment such as respirators and ventilators.

The WHO estimates that over 70 million individuals have been infected by deadly diseases such as HIV. Such trends have naturally pushed healthcare practitioners to develop enhanced drugs and their delivery systems.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Technological Insights

Several advancements have been made in the field of drug delivery systems. The most significant of them is the incorporation of three-dimensional printing (3D-printing). 3D-printing is a unique prototyping drug delivery technology. It can easily overcome problems associated with the delivery of less water soluble potent drugs, peptides and multi-drugs.

The technology can produce solid dosage forms with multiple drugs and excipients, complex internal geometries, variable diffusivities and densities. Similarly, electronic drug delivery drug systems are gaining huge traction in the market.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4768

Global Drug Delivery Systems: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global drug delivery systems market with detailed segmentation on the basis of delivery system, route of administration, application and region.

Delivery System

Intra Uterine Implants

Pro-drug Implants

Polymeric Drug Delivery

Targeted Drug Delivery

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Transdermal

Ocular

Nasal

Topical

Application

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Diabetes

CNS

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy Now https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4768

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Manufacturers

The existing global drug delivery systems market is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of multiple local as well as global manufacturers of drug delivery products. The market is characterized by extensive research efforts and technological advancements. Investment in R&D to develop new grade drug delivery products and addressing complications, concerns and side-effects of their usage characterize the intense rivalry amongst market players.

Some prominent manufacturers in the market include, but are not limited to, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG.

Novartis AG recently acquired a patent in February 2020 for the development of thermogelling peptide delivery systems which are injected as fluid sol at ambient temperature via an injection. The company also manufactures the ZYKADIA for the treatment of non-small lung cancer.

The company also manufactures Binocrit, a medicine to treat symptomatic anemia associated with chronic renal failure among adults as well as pediatric patients. Pfizer, Inc., another prominent market player, provides the iSecure, ABBOJECT and CARPUJECT syringe systems. Additionally, it also offers IV drug delivery systems such as the ADD-Vantage ADDaptor delivery system.

For More Insights- https://www.biospace.com/article/rising-prevalence-of-gastric-disorders-increasing-the-sales-in-nizatidine-market-fact-mr/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: