Europe Custom Procedure Kits Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028

The Europe custom procedure kits market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increased emphasis on infection control measures, benefits of customization, favorable government rules for prevention and control of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) in Europe are driving the market growth. Obesity therapies are in high demand in Europe due to rising cases of obesity and related health issues. According to Cancer Research U.K., in 2018, 63% of the U.K. population was overweight or obese. Ireland is expected to lead the way, with virtually all adults getting overweight in the next 15 years. According to the WHO estimates, by 2030, 89% of Irish men and 85% of Irish women will be overweight. The substantial rise in the number of obese people in Europe is expected to have a major impact on the overall market growth.

The healthcare systems around the world struggled with the impact of COVID-19, many countries chose to halt all non-emergency treatments to free up resources to treat COVID-19 patients. In the early days of the pandemic, several European hospitals postponed procedures and treatments to reduce infection rates among patients and save resources to treat COVID-19 patients. During the pandemic, the Académies de Médecine et de Chirurgie in France estimated that about 1.1 million non-urgent surgical procedures were postponed.

According to the Health Act of 2006, all healthcare practitioners should follow a code of practice to prevent and control Healthcare-Acquired Illnesses (HCAIs). Hence, the adoption of custom procedure kits is encouraged in everyday practice. The U.K. government formed a Trust Infection Control Committee, which enforced strict standards for maintaining sterility in Operating Rooms (ORs). The use of cleaned, prepared kits can help prevent nosocomial and iatrogenic infections. It can further reduce the risk of infection by eliminating the need to handle linen and other OR supplies.

European standard prEN 13795-1 includes surgical gowns and drapes. This specification contains infection control components of reusable and single-use draperies and garments in the form of essential qualities. It is mandatory to fulfill the required standards when new products are introduced, as well as when reused products are reprocessed. This is a significant driver for CPT since all of the components have been pre-sterilized and bundled with single-use goods for that specific treatment or surgery.

Reusable surgical tools, such as scalpels, forceps, retractors, and other devices, are classified as class I under the current Medical Device Directive, with no involvement of a Notified Body (NB). The manufacturers of procedure packs must adhere to the Medical Device Directive (MDD – Article 12), which requires them to verify the mutual compatibility of these devices. The packaged procedure trays are also required to provide relevant information regarding its usage.

Europe Custom Procedure Kits Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe custom procedure kits market based on product, procedure, end-use, and region:

Europe Custom Procedure Kits Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Europe Custom Procedure Kits Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bariatric

Colorectal

Thoracic

Orthopedic

Ophthalmology

Neurosurgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology

General Surgery

Urology

Others

Europe Custom Procedure Kits End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

Europe Custom Procedure Kits Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Medtronic received FDA Breakthrough Designation for the Emprint Ablation Catheter Kit.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Europe custom procedure kits market are:

Mölnlycke Health Care

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

Teleflex Incorporated

Owens & Minor, Inc.

McKesson Corp.

Smith’s Medical

Ethicon

DePuy Synthes

Santex S.p.A.

One Med

Medica Europe BV

