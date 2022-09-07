B2B Sports Nutrition Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

B2B Sports Nutrition Industry Overview

The global B2B sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for nutrition products in the form of protein bars, sports supplements, energy drinks, and other dietary supplements amongst athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts is one of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, there has been a surge in the number of gyms and fitness centers across the globe, which is attributable to a rising inclination toward a healthy and physically active lifestyle amongst the consumers, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, gyms, fitness centers, and wellness centers endorse sports nutrition products and other well-being products which would significantly contribute to growth and development. Rapid urbanization coupled with an increase in disposable income and healthcare expenditure is another driving factor. Easy availability and accessibility to business-to-business (B2B) sports nutrition products across online and offline distribution channels are also propelling the market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic breakout resulting in temporary lockdowns, closure of gyms and fitness clubs, and postponement of sporting events has negatively impacted the growth of the market for B2B sports nutrition.

The rising inclination towards pursuing an active lifestyle among consumers is positively impacting the adoption of sports nutrition products. The surge in the number of fitness centers and gyms globally is aligning against consumers’ active lifestyle goals. The number of consumers actively participating in sporting and fitness events is rising and boosting demand for sports nutrition products.

Moreover, rapidly changing lifestyles and dietary habits are leading to nutritional deficiencies which in turn is expected to increase the demand for sports nutrition products and dietary supplements. With an increase in the working-class population, there has been a rise in disposable income thereby enlarging the consumer economy of countries. Companies are redesigning their marketing strategies to target recreational fitness enthusiasts to further create growth opportunities. Athletes are focusing on fulfilling their nutritional needs to align with their physical exercise regimes to enhance fitness. Athletes, coaches, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts emphasize meeting nutritional needs, as it influences the training and recovery, thus enhancing performance and boosting demand for B2B sports nutrition products.

B2B Sports Nutrition Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global B2B sports nutrition market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Endurance

Strength Training

Muscle Growth

Recovery

Energy

Weight Management

Immunity Enhancement

Cognitive Repairment

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gyms

Fitness Studio

Sports Academies

B2B Sports Nutrition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

May 2020: Ghost Lifestyle and Anheuser-Busch InBev collaborated to design and launch a new range of sports drinks.

March 2020: Herbalife Nutrition partnered with Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) and will supply athletes with B2B sports nutrition products.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global B2B Sports Nutrition Industry include

Glanbia Plc.

Abbott

PepsiCo

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

The Bountiful Company

Clif Bar & Company

Science in Sport

The Hut Group

Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited

Iovate Health Sciences

MUSCLEPHARM

Post Holdings, Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

