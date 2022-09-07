South East Asia Telehealth Market Top Company Profiles and Financial Performance, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

South East Asia Telehealth Industry Overview

The South East Asia telehealth market size was valued at USD 194.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing penetration of the internet and the constant evolution of smartphones and tablets have made accessing telehealth services more convenient and are expected to contribute to the growing demand. Users are increasingly turning aware of the importance of monitoring health and fitness to control the incidence of chronic ailments and are using their smartphones to track the same. In addition, innovators are designing technologies to deliver quality care through various web and cloud-based platforms.

The emergence of the internet of things in healthcare with integrated analytics, advanced wearable devices, and strong mobile connectivity has significantly transformed the healthcare industry and has enabled efficient patient monitoring, optimizing prescriptions, and chronic disease management. Furthermore, deep learning and artificial intelligence functionalities enhance the personalization of healthcare. These advanced techniques are incorporated in telehealth to assist the conclusive disposition of patients through remote analysis. For example, the Telehealth platform of Haldoc uses AI to provide its physicians with feedback on their performance and consultation and training for performance enhancement.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has burdened global healthcare systems and is anticipated to drive the demand for telehealth services. Owing to lockdowns and movement restrictions, patients shifted their focus to telemedicine amidst the fear of contracting the virus by visiting the healthcare facility. Insurance companies and key players are collaborating to provide a free consultation to their customers. Due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions, several telehealth firms witnessed a surge in demand for their services. For instance, Haldoc recorded a ten-fold increase in the number of active users in 2020 in Indonesia.

South East Asia Telehealth Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the South East Asia telehealth market on the basis of service type, delivery mode, application, type, end use, and country:

South East Asia Telehealth Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Remote patient monitoring

Real-time interactions

Store and forward

Other services

South East Asia Telehealth Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premises

South East Asia Telehealth Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Prevention

Examination

Diagnosis

South East Asia Telehealth Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tele-hospital

Tele-home

South East Asia Telehealth End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

South East Asia Telehealth Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Market Share Insights:

April 2021: Pfizer collaborated with DoctorOnCall for launching a digital therapeutics platform that focuses on three key therapeutic areas: vaccination, smoking cessation, and heart health.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the South East Asia Telehealth Industry include

Halodoc

Doc2Us

GrabHealth (Grab)

MyDoc Pte Ltd

Doctor Anywhere Pte Ltd.

TeleMe

Good Doctor Technology (GDT)

DoctorOnCall

Alodokter

ClicknCare

