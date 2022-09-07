North America Savory Snacks Market Recent Developments and Distribution Channel Outlook, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Savory Snacks Industry Overview

The North America savory snacks market size was valued at USD 36.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The changing lifestyles of consumers that encourage on-the-go eating and the growing trend of replacing meals with smaller nutritional snacks are factors contributing to the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected several industries and businesses related to the food industry; nevertheless, there has been some respite for the savory snacks market in North America. Stay home policy and complete lockdown imposed in most of the cities resulted in an increased demand for ‘comfort’ food, such as savory snacks. Moreover, with restaurants shut in most parts of the U.S. and Canada, consumers opted for snacks as in between eatables besides the traditional three meals and even during meals, which has driven the demand for various basic food items and ingredients. This scenario is likely to be advantageous for the regional market.

Rising demand for meat snacks made from turkey, chicken, pork, bison, elk, ostrich, wild boar, lamb, salmon, venison, fish, and poultry products as they serve both lunch- & dinner-time snacking needs. Trail mixes come in different combinations of cereals, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, and can be consumed at any time of the day.

Snacks have become an integral part of the diet for most individuals across North America, and if chosen smartly, can contribute to the daily nutrient requirements. Large consumption of extruded products round the clock by consumers is a key factor boosting market growth. With increasing concerns regarding ‘unhealthy’ snacking, many players have positioned brands and products around ‘health’, such as baked, roasted, etc., to reach out to the health-conscious consumer base across the region.

Consumers tend to snack while working, traveling, and so on, which is propelling the product demand. Moreover, snacks contain a low quantity of moisture (around 4-6%), which makes them shelf-stable. Thus, growing demand coupled with the better shelf-life of these products is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

North America Savory Snacks Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America savory snacks market on the basis of product, flavors, distribution channel, and country:

North America Savory Snacks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 -2028)

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts & Seeds

Popcorn

Others

North America Savory Snacks Flavors Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 -2028)

Roasted/Toasted

Barbeque

Spice

Meat

Others

North America Savory Snacks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 -2028)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America Savory Snacks Industry include

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Calbee, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.

Kellogg Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

