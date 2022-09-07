North America Food Packaging Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2028

North America Food Packaging Industry Overview

The North America food packaging market size was valued at USD 92.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The market is witnessing growth due to the high reliance of customers on packaged food products and the strong foothold of the food processing companies in the region. The market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing number of foodservice suppliers that are effectively digitalizing their activities. The ease in choosing food items according to taste and health preferences, coupled with the convenient payment modes, is increasing the sales of food items and thus bolstering food packaging sales.

The U.S. emerged as the largest food packaging market in North America in 2020 on account of a large food manufacturing base in the country. For instance, it accounted for approximately 19.0% of the total milk produced globally as of 2020. In addition, the U.S. accounted for 28.0% of the total cheese production across the world in 2020.

The dairy industry is one of the key sectors for food packaging manufacturers in the U.S. Moreover, the growing popularity of plant-based dairy products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the packaging product manufacturers in the country over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 positively affected the ready-to-eat foods segment due to the government restrictions and consumer apprehensions about having outside food. The pandemic has compelled consumers to focus on safety and hygiene, which has made packaged foods a preferential choice over food cooked in restaurants.

The lockdown restrictions severely impacted the sales of the foodservice industry, which resulted in a decline in sales of packaging solutions, such as trays and cups, in 2020. With the ease in lockdown norms, the market is expected to recover in the coming years.

Customers have chosen to purchase their items through channels not the same as those they utilized before the pandemic. During the initial phase of the pandemic, the overall e-commerce levels were up including a two- to three-times increase in click-and-collect purchases.

Sales of online goods and services increased following the shift from offline to online and the introduction of new types of online shopping experiences with multiple touchpoints for consumers, which benefitted the sales of packaging solutions used for the e-commerce industry.

Recycled Ocean Plastics Market : The global recycled ocean plastics market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

North America Food Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America food packaging market on the basis of type, material, application, and country:

North America Food Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Rigid

Flexible

North America Food Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Paper & Paper-based

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

North America Food Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Packaged Food

Food Service Industry

Household

North America Food Packaging Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America food packaging market include:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

Sonoco Products Company

Berry Global, Inc.

WestRock Company

Mondi

Genpak LLC

Pactiv LLC

Chantler Packages

WINPAK LTD.

Alpha Packaging

BE Packaging

Cheer Pack North America

Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc.

Pacmoore Products Inc.

Innovative Fiber

