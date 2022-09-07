Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Growing Demand, Emerging Trends & Forecast To 2028

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Industry Overview

The global healthcare video conferencing solutions market size was valued at USD 76.97 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing adoption of telemedicine solutions and technological advancements, such as the introduction of 5G technology, is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, robust urbanization is anticipated to boost market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for remote solutions increased as they aided in reducing the contact of patients with healthcare facilities and their staff. These remote solutions include healthcare video conferencing solutions. They helped doctors to work during the pandemic by catering to their patients. These factors positively influenced the market growth.

Technological advancement by various market players, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, positively influenced the market growth. For instance, in August 2021, Adobe launched the Adobe Experience Cloud for healthcare to expand the digital transformation capabilities for enhancing the patient experience. The solution is HIPAA compliant and is also built on Adobe Experience Cloud applications. This empowers healthcare companies for reducing the cost, improving the quality of care, and accelerating the digital care transformation.

The healthcare industry, like many other industries, has a varied range of video conferencing requirements, such as ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, high speed, and low power. This is owing to the emergence of many data-intensive applications, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and video applications. The 5G technology delivers an enhanced experience for all these applications. Therefore, the emergence of 5G technology is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The global dental simulator market size was valued at USD 314.32 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare video conferencing solutions market on the basis of deployment mode, component, and region:

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

August 2021 : Adobe launched the Adobe Experience Cloud for healthcare to expand the digital transformation capabilities for enhancing the patient experience.

: Adobe launched the Adobe Experience Cloud for healthcare to expand the digital transformation capabilities for enhancing the patient experience. June 2021: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced the agreement for acquiring Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions – Kites GmbH, a company dedicated to the development of real-time machine translation solutions.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global healthcare video conferencing solutions market include:

Adobe

Pexip AS

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Intrado Corporation

Vidyo, Inc.

Plantronics, Inc.

Logitech

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco

Avaya Inc.

