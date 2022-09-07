U.S. Medical Carts Market Share, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2028

U.S. Medical Carts Industry Overview

The U.S. medical carts market size was valued at USD 662.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing incidence of Musculoskeletal Injuries (MSI) among caregivers, growing demand for mobile computer carts in the critical surgical procedures, rapid increase in the volume of hospitals and urgent care centers, and growing admissions, and increase in adoption of the electronic medical records in hospitals are few factors driving the U.S. medical carts market growth. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand of modern digitized medical carts in the country.

Due to the high number of patients infected with COVID-19 admitted to healthcare facilities across the country, there has been a significant increase in the deployment of medical carts. This has triggered a sudden surge in the market for medical carts in the U.S., creating infinite prospects for market players. For instance, in April 2020 Midwest Products & Engineering introduced Emergency Response Cart to address ventilator workflow challenges associated with COVID-19 patients who require immediate treatment. Similarly, in March 2020, the firm ramped up its manufacturing of medical carts to assist patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSI is an injury or disorder of tendons, muscles, ligaments, nerves, joints, blood vessels, or soft tissue including a strain, sprain, & inflammation. It is the major cause of injury among workers in healthcare facilities. Inappropriate patient handling is responsible for MSIs among caregivers. The increasing prevalence of MSI is a key factor driving the market. For instance, according to WHO, about 1.71 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions globally. In addition, as per data published by the United States Bone and Joint Initiative; more than 124 million U.S. citizens over 18 years of age reported a musculoskeletal medical condition in 2015. Furthermore, 1 in 4 adults has doctor-diagnosed arthritis; by 2040, an estimated 78 million U.S. citizens are expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

Growing investments in healthcare by the government and private sector and the presence of key market players in the U.S. are key factors boosting the adoption of EMRs in hospitals. According to statistics published in CMS.gov, the U.S. healthcare expenditure increased by 4.6% in 2019, reaching USD 3.8 trillion per person, which accounted for a 17.7% share of the nation’s GDP. An increase in awareness among healthcare professionals and the adoption of patient engagement solutions in this country are key propellants for the medical carts market.

Medical errors are the 3rd leading cause of death, after heart disease and cancer. For instance, a Johns Hopkins study claims that above 250,000 people die annually from medical errors in the U.S. According to other research reports, the numbers are expected to be as high as 440,000. These estimates indicate that EMRs can help correct systemic errors. In 90% of healthcare facilities, digital medical records are becoming the standard, necessitating a substantial need for medical laptop carts on wheels.

Growing geriatric populations highly susceptible to chronic diseases are also expected to drive the market growth. As per World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision published by the UN, the number of older people aged 65 years or above is expected to more than double by 2050 globally, increasing from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2050. Similarly, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2017 National Population Projections, by 2060, nearly 1 in 4 U.S. citizens is likely to be an older adult. The growing geriatric population and its associated burden of chronic conditions are propelling hospital admission rates. Under such conditions, medical carts can significantly improve the quality of service.

Growing clinical need to help nursing staff is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Numerous injuries necessitate surgical correction, as there is an increase in musculoskeletal ailments. Nurses, doctors, and other medical experts can assess a patient’s status and respond in real-time with emergency & nonemergency equipment in hand. Furthermore, most of these medical carts feature locking mechanisms to ensure that only experts have access to prescriptions and other equipment. As healthcare facilities employ more physicians and their support staff, they need a range of medical carts, comprising those used for: medical procedures, anesthesia, transporting equipment, surgery, data entry (features electronic equipment), and emergencies. A protected medication cart integrated with a tablet PC is more suitable than using separate medication and computer carts on the surgical floor while saving space and cost in medical facilities. As critical care units have limited floor space and require intense patient care, demand for medical carts is likely to increase over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

September 2018: The company launched a new Slim LCD Cart and CareFit Slim Laptop Cart. These medical carts are launched within the company’s CareFit healthcare product line. These advancements are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. medical carts market include:

Medline Industries, Inc.

Ergotron, Inc.

The Harloff Company

Waterloo Healthcare (Bergmann Group)

AFC Industries, Inc.

Capsa Healthcare

Enovate Medical

Jaco, Inc.

Altus, Inc.

Armstrong Medical, Inc.

TouchPoint Medical

Humanscale Healthcare

