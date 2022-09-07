Solar Powered Car Market Projected To Discern Stable Expansion During 2021-2031

Rockville, US 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global solar powered car market is valued at US$ 80 Mn, and is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Growing popularity of self-charging vehicles has prompted the creation of the solar vehicle industry, which has aided the expansion of the solar powered car business. Manufacturers have been able to produce solar powered cars and solar powered commercial vehicles due to growing demand for alternate fuel vehicles and the desire for pollution-free vehicles. Also, the need to reduce carbon emissions in the environment along with increasing use of renewable energy is compelling manufacturers to increase their investments in R&D activities and production.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Monocrystalline solar cells are expected to be one of the key solar panel segments for solar powered cars.

Sedan cars are anticipated to remain one of the fastest-growing vehicle types for solar power, due to small and sleek design that improves the efficiency of solar panels that are attached on sedan cars.

Pure electric vehicles are expected to become a high growth car category, owing to design of solar vehicles being severely limited by amount of energy input into the car.

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to surge in the near future because of high charging-discharging efficiency, high charge density, and light weight as compared to lead-based and other battery types.

Europe is estimated to remain one of the fastest-growing regional market because of ease of availability of raw material and increase in government incentives for solar powered car production and selling.

“Use of renewable energy in the automotive industry holds significant opportunities for solar powered car demand, as it is an extremely tantalizing idea to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in Solar Powered Car Industry Research

By Solar Panel Monocrystalline Solar Car Cells Polycrystalline Solar Car Cells Thin-Film Solar Car Cells Organic Solar Car Cells Others

By Car Type Compact Solar Powered Cars Solar Powered Sedans Solar Powered SUVs Solar Powered Vans Others (Mini Vehicles)

By Car Category Pure Electric Cars Hybrid Electric Cars

By Battery Lithium-ion Solar Powered Cars Lead-based Solar Powered Cars Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

