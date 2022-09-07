Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Is Expected To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Around 19% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031

Demand for autonomous last mile delivery has witnessed noteworthy growth in the past few years. Introduction of new platforms in autonomous last mile delivery has supported the operations of the e-Commerce industry including, aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles. Several e-Commerce companies utilize autonomous last mile delivery platforms in order to improve their logistics. Major e-Commerce players such as Amazon procure ground delivery vehicles in order to deliver products in lesser time. Rise in demand for aerial delivery drones has led to growth of the market for autonomous last mile delivery, as these platforms facilitate contactless delivery without any human intervention.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 88 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • South Asia is estimated to witness major growth over the forecast period as compared to the historical period, accounting for over 26% growth.
  • In 2020, North America registered the highest market share of around 59%, followed by Europe.
  • In terms of platform, aerial delivery drones held around 61% of overall market share in 2020.
  • Among the solutions, the hardware segment holds higher market share, accounting for around 59% in 2020.
  • In 2020, autonomous last mile delivery with less than 20 kilometres range accounted for the highest market share at over 68%.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • By Platform
    • Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
      • Fixed-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
      • Rotary-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
      • Hybrid Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
    • Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
      • Delivery Bots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
      • Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
    • Solution
      • Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hardware
      • Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure
      • Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Software
    • Range
      • <20 Kilometres
      • >20 Kilometres
      • Payload Weight
      • < 5 Kilograms
      • 5-10 Kilograms
      • 10 Kilograms
    • Application
      • Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Logistics & Transportation
      • Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Healthcare & Pharmacies
      • Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Retail & Food
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Latin America
    • South Asia
    • East Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  •   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  •   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  •   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  •   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on   Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market growth.

