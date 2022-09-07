Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Is Estimated At US$ 2,144 Billion By 2032

Rockville, US 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032, expanding at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the development of smart technologies are likely to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period.

The dynamic nature of the market makes it challenging for the manufacturers to keep a track of their activities, thereby, making it a demanded service in the current period. Prospects suffered a major setback during FY 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Sudden disruptions in industrial activity due to the imposition of lockdowns negatively affected output, causing a cessation in logistical activity.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7154

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

By End Use :

Automotive Third Party Logistics

Manufacturing Third Party Logistics

Healthcare Third Party Logistics

Retail Third Party Logistics

Other Third Party Logistics

By Transport :

Airway Third Party Logistics

Railway Third Party Logistics

Roadway Third Party Logistics

Waterway Third Party Logistics

By Service :

Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

Warehousing &Distribution (W&D)

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding

International Transportation Management (ITM)

Need More Information about Report

Custimization? Click here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7154

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market

The players of the global third-party logistics market adopt various strategies to expand their global reach. Methods such as acquisition, partnership, and collaborations are the most adopted strategies by the players to secure the forefront position in the market.

Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In January 2022, CEVA Logistics announced its plan to expand its reach between Asia and Europe. It rolled out some of its new services and updated the existing services. Now, Turkey is in the company’s network as it provides daily connections between Duisburg in Germany and Halkali Terminal with its own equipment. It also provides a block train solution that links Vietnam and Germany through China with weekly trips.

In January 2022, BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced an agreement to procure the assets and operations of four distribution centers and other private transportation fleets from its partner, Burris Logistics. The terms of the transactions were not made public. As per the agreement, the transaction will allow BJ’s to insource its perishable supply chain.

In January 2022, Microsoft and FedEx announced a new cross-platform logistics solution for e-commerce. The new offer focuses on strengthening the merchant competition in the e-commerce space by enhancing customer engagement and offering better shipping options.

To Get All-In Insights On the Regional Landscape of The Report Market, Buy Now:- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7154

After reading the Third Party Logistics Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Third Party Logistics Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Third Party Logistics Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Third Party Logistics Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Third Party Logistics Market player.

The Third Party Logistics Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Third Party Logistics Market look?

Third Party Logistics Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Third Party Logistics Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Third Party Logistics Market Outlook?

What opportunities are available for the Third Party Logistics Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on Third Party Logistics Market?

How can Fact.MR Make Difference?

In-depth understanding of key industry trends shaping the present growth dynamics

Offers value chain analysis and price trend analysis of various offering of competitors

Offers data-drive decision to help companies decide strategies that need recalibration

Offers insights into areas in research and development that should attract

Identifies data outliers before your competitors

For More Insights- http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-delivery-services-booming-amid-pandemic-factmr-301272676.html

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.