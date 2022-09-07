Automotive HVAC Market Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years

To be precise, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is incorporated in a vehicle to control the interior temperature of the overall vehicle cabin. This system mainly consists of three subsystems namely heating, cooling, and air conditioning that collaboratively function to offer decontaminated air directed to the vehicle cabin, assuring thermal relaxation to drivers and passengers. Fact.MR has carefully inspected the global market for HVAC in order to spotlight the prime market drivers and opportunities that are expected to engage higher revenues in the coming years. The published report titled “Automotive HVAC MarketForecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2019 to 2027“, acquaint readers about the regional market share together with vitalities prevailing among prime competitors.

According to research findings, the global automotive HVAC market is expected to grow consistently at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period between 2019 and 2027. The target market has been expanding at a remarkable pace as vendors in the automotive HVAC market are shifting their focus towards product innovation to acquire a competitive edge. This study assesses trends responsible for steering growth of each segment managed at the global level, thereby, highlighting potential takeaways which could actually prove substantial for understanding the automotive HVAC market better. Based on this report, the prominent regions examined include North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

Global Warming and Temperature Soars Motivating Automotive HVAC Demand

It has been observed that global warming and climate change has led to rising temperatures pestering the global population. These conditions have encouraged the demand for upkeep of ambient temperatures inside a vehicle. Furthermore, the awareness about the utilization of eco-friendly refrigerants as well as automotive coolants in HVAC system progressively directs to high-end demand for technically progressed HVAC systems. With such innovations lined up together with the launch of improved systems, sales across the global automotive HVAC market are likely to surge.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive HVAC Report:

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

On the basis of technology, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Manual

Automatic

On the basis of component, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Evaporator

Compressor

Condenser

Receiver/Drier

Expansion Device

On the basis of region, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Dynamics

Global Automotive HVAC industry is currently witnessing complete change in manufacturing concept. There are numerous aspects accountable for the growth of the global automotive HVAC market.

Primarily, there is a growing demand for thermal systems and automatic climate control features in all automobiles. Also, individuals travel in their personal automobiles for long distances in the urban sector, and henceforth the requirement for HVAC system is higher.

Factors such as global warming and climate change resulting into rise in the global temperatures, which leads to greater demand for maintenance of ambient temperatures inside the automobile.

Investment by Vendors Bolstering Implementation of HVAC Systems

The Fact.MR study reveals that vendors are providing automotive HVAC are heavily investing in delivering advanced automotive HVAC. To be previse, the involved companies have started to offer efficient automotive HVAC that are cost-effective, thereby, offering maximum comfort and safety. As an example, Denso revealed to aid Toyota develop Prius, which would revamp its thermal, sensing as well as hybrid technologies with a purpose to make them safer, environment-friendly and fuel efficient. As vendor investment across the automotive HVAC sector is ascending at a decent pace, it is projected to support global market growth during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

