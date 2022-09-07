Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market has gained high momentum over the historical years. This is attributed to the increasing demand for high strength and efficient materials from automakers. Globally, the overall consumption of advanced high strength steel market was pegged at a near 14 Mn Tonnes in 2019 and accounted for ~1% share in global steel sector.

In addition, increasing pressure from several government and regulatory authorities towards weight reduction of automotive components and control emissions has veered end users toward manufacturers of advanced high strength steel to get effective and lightweight materials. The global market for AHSS is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Recent rise of COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down production and trade within the AHSS market during the first half of the 2020. A list of key manufacturers based out of Asia Pacific and Europe have shut down their production units on the back of novel coronavirus and halted supply of raw materials to produce AHSS. Thus, the global AHSS market is likely to witness a sudden decline in the year-on-year growth rate in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Global Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market: Scope of the Report:

  • The recent global advanced high strength steel market report by Fact.MR offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The report elaborates on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats to the expansion of the global advanced high strength steel A detailed segmental analysis, based on type, car type, tensile strength, and application, has been provided in the report.
  • Regional analysis in terms of supply chain analysis, business execution and market value analysis provides an in-depth perspective about the future scope of the global advanced high strength steel In addition, a separate section on market structure has also been provided. The section provides a detailed analysis of key market players and the strategies for expansion in the advanced high strength steel market.

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, vehicle type, tensile strength, application, and key regions.

Type

  • Dual-phase (DP)
  • Martensitic (MS)
  • Transformation-induced plasticity (TRIP)
  • Twinning-induced plasticity(TWIP)
  • Others

Vehicle Type

  • Passenger
  • Commercial

Tensile Strength

  • Up to 600 MPa
  • 600-900 MPa
  • 900-1200 MPa
  • 1200-1500 MPa
  • Above 1500 MPa

Application

  • Structural details
  • Car Seats
  • Bumpers
  • Chasis, wheels & power train
  • Side impact beams
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Automakers Resort to Third-Generation AHSS for Value-Added Product Offerings

Advanced high strength steel products have gained momentum owing to their strength to elongation ratio characteristic enhancing properties. This is attributed the high level penetration of frontrunners (1st & 2nd generation manufacturers) in the global AHSS market. However, with the growing availability of potential alternatives and high cost, frontrunners in the market will emphasize on different strategies to maintain their footprint.

As a result, manufacturers have come up with 3rd generation advanced high strength steel. Moreover, only a handful of manufacturers have launched new and exclusive products under 3rd generation AHSS category. Other players are on the verge of developing exclusive versions in the mid-term forecast.

