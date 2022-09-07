Marine Seats Market To Witness Rapid Increase In Consumption During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Customized Marine Seats sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Customized Marine Seats Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Customized Marine Seats, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Customized Marine Seats Market.



Marine seats sales are expected to surpass 5 Bn units in 2019, with a Y-o-Y growth of 4.4% over 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. Growth of the marine seats market continues to remain influenced by various factors, including the remarkable rise in marine tourism, and increased demand for recreational vessels.

The Fact.MR study opines plastic to remain the material of choice for marine seats manufacturers, as they continue to prefer use of plastics over steel and metal composites for production of boat seats, in line with the upward trend of lightweighting in the boating industry. High corrosion resistance and chemical inertness are key attributes of plastic continue to drive its demand for production of various marine components and marine seats are no exception.

Ductile, malleable, and elastic properties of plastics are being leveraged by manufacturers to produce foldable marine seating, which is gradually gaining traction for use in recreational boating activities such as fishing. Plastic marine seating accounted for over 40% of the market volume share in 2018.

Segmentation

The report on marine seats market is segmented on the basis of seat type, frame material, configuration, foldability, sales channel, boat type, boat size, and region.

On the basis of seat type, the marine seats market can be segmented into ferry seats, bucket seats, leaning posts, helm seats, bench seats, fishing seats, and others.

Based on the configuration, the marine seats market can be segmented into seats with armrest and without armrest.

On the basis of the sales channel, the marine seats market can be segmented into direct procurement, online channels, and specialty retail channel.

Based on the boat type, the marine seats market can be segmented into runabout boats, ferry boats, motor yacht boats, deck boats, cuddy cabin, fishing boats, pontoons, and others.

On the basis of boat size, the marine seats market can be segmented into less than 25 feet, between 25 feet and 55 feet and greater than 55 feet.

Based on the frame material, the marine seats market can be segmented into plastic, steel, and metal composites.

On the basis of foldability, the marine seats market can be segmented into foldable and non-foldable.

