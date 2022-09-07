Sales of Fertilizer Additives Market To Surge In Coming Years Owing To Growing Adoption Across -Use Industries

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Fertilizer Additives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fertilizer Additives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fertilizer Additives Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fertilizer Additives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Fertilizer Additives

The global fertilizer additives market has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 3.2% over the past half-decade. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, especially in South Asia & Oceania and North America, has effected the movement of people, cascading the effect towards the fertilizer additives market.

Fertilizer Additives Market: About the Report

Fact.MR published an exclusive forecast report on the fertilizer additives market for 2020 and 2030. The foremost objective of this report on the fertilizer additives market is to pitch spearhead insights on the market scenario, demand generators and technological advancements in the market. Also, the study on the fertilizer additives market addresses key dynamics that are expected to diversify the sales and future prominence of the fertilizer additives market.

The report on the fertilizer additives market begins with an executive overview, in which, product definition has been provided. The report further proceeds with the taxonomy of the fertilizer additives market, elaborating on key segments. Also, the report outlines visionary insights on the dynamics of the fertilizer additives market, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with key buying factors for fertilizer additives.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the fertilizer additives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, application, and key regions.

Type

Anti-caking Agents

Dust Suppressors

Drying Agents

Granulating Agents

Others

Application

Nitrogen

Phosphorous Pentoxide

Potassium Oxide

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than the addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Fertilizer Additives Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies

The global fertilizer additives market is fairly consolidated in nature. Arkema S.A, ArrMaz, Chemipol S.A, Clariant AG, and Dorf Ketal are among the tier 1-players. According to Fact.MR estimates, together, these companies are projected to account for more than 30% of the global market share in 2020. Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in research & development, and collaborating with key fertilizer manufacturers to enhance their market share.

Key companies in the fertilizer additives market are involved in the organic market approach and are keenly looking to expand their product portfolios of fertilizer additives.

Key Takeaways from Global Fertilizer Additives Market Study

The global fertilizer additives market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 500 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X more value as compared to 2019.

APEJ will account for more than 38% of the global fertilizer additives market by the end of the 2030, in terms of value.

Anti-caking agents is the most promising segment, and is projected to gain more than 2% over the period of 2020-2030, owing to their extensive utilization in the fertilizer industry.

Drying agents are set to lose 40 BPS by the end of the forecast period, whereas, the granulation segment is set to maintain its pace through 2030.

Western and Eastern Europe together account for nearly a quarter of the global fertilizer additives market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on the growth of the global fertilizer additives market, with normal growth expected to resume in Q2 of 2021.

“Low cost of production will encourage new players into the fertilizer additives market space, leading to normalization of priced by the mid-term forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst

