Sales Revenue of Electric Vehicle Components Market To Receive A Fillip Owing To Burgeoning Demand During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rather than traditional gasoline or diesel engines, an electric motor runs an electric vehicle. The motor is powered by rechargeable batteries, which can be charged at home or at an EV charging station. These vehicles run on few technologies, such as battery electric vehicles(BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles(PHEV), range extender (hybrid) electric vehicle(HEV). Three primary components in an electric car and motorcycles are an electric engine, a battery and a motor controller. Other than these, monitoring displays, electric brakes are vital components.

Batteries used in electric vehicles comes in three types, out of which lithium-ion batteries are quite expensive yet good performance, lead acid batteries are the cheapest in price and nickel metal hydride batteries are moderately priced and have higher output than lead-acid batteries. Motors used in electric vehicles are DC motors, AC induction motors, switched reluctance motor and permanent magnet synchronous motor.

Electric vehicles originated in the late 18th century. Since then there have been numerous developments in the electric vehicle including the evolution of battery, no noise pollution at all and adaption of the technology in cars after bicycles and motorcycles. Use of light weight material in manufacturing of e-vehicles, gives new dimension to e-motor racing.

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Segmentation

By vehicle type, the global electric vehicle component market can be segmented as:

Electric bicycles

Electric cars

Electric rickshaws

Electric motorcycles

Electric Light commercial vehicle(LCV)

Electric Heavy commercial vehicle(HCV)

By product type, the global electric vehicle component market can be segmented as:

Primary Components

Batteries

Electric Motor

Motor Controller

Secondary Components

Electric brakes

Monitoring displays

Others

By Sales channel, the global electric vehicle component market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements

Enquiry Before Buying

