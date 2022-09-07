Automotive Lightweight Material Market to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030

The global automotive lightweight material market is forecast to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Growing demand for automotive lightweight material over the past half-decade could be attributed to the production uptake of automotive since 2015. Regions such as China and North America are providing promising growth to the market, owing to the high utilization of AHSS & UHSS. Moreover, demand for aluminium in South Asia & Oceania is rising at a much faster pace, owing to its extensive integration in automotive manufacturing, especially for building the bodies of electric vehicles.

But since H2 of FY2019, the automotive market has slowed down, declining the prices of automotive lightweight material by 2%. In the second quarter of FY2020, decline in production ceased the production of automotive lightweight material by more than 70% across regions. According to Fact.MR, the market is set to resurrect by the end of the 3rd quarter of FY2021, and regain its normal pace by the mid-first quarter of FY2022.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Automotive Lightweight Material market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Automotive Lightweight Material supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Automotive Lightweight Material: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Automotive Lightweight Material demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Automotive Lightweight Material. As per the study, the demand for Automotive Lightweight Material will grow through 2029.

Automotive Lightweight Material historical volume analysis: the survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Automotive Lightweight Material consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Segmentations:

By Material : Steel HSS AHSS & UHSS Metals Aluminum Magnesium Titanium Polymers PP PU ABS Polycarbonates Polyamides Others Composites Carbon Aramide & Fiber Glass Elastomers

By Vehicle : Passenger Cars Compact Cars Mid-sized Cars Luxury Cars Premium Cars LCVs HCVs

By Application : Engine & Mechanical Chassis and Suspension Powertrain Others Exterior & Structural Body Structure and Frame Body Panels & Trims Closures Others Interior Seating Door Modules Instrument Panels Others HVAC & Electrical

By Regions : North America Latin America Excluding Mexico Europe Excluding Germany East Asia Excluding China South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa Germany China Mexico



