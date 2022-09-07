Hydrofluoroether Market is projected to grow at over 14% CAGR through 202

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, hydrofluoroether sales are estimated to surpass 6300 tons in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at approximately 12% over 2018. One of the key factors impacting growth of the hydrofluoroether market is stringent government regulations that mandate the replacement of chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons with cleaner alternatives.

The study finds that widespread adoption of the chemical as a solvent in precision cleaning applications is expected to emerge as a vital revenue pocket for the hydrofluoroether industry. Key attributes of hydrofluoroethers, such as non-inflammability, chemical inertness, non-corrosiveness, and low toxicity have been leading their adoption in the cleaning of semiconductors and other electronic components. Additionally, recyclability of hydrofluoroethers using water washing or phase separation processes is making them a desirable compound for cleaning of electric components.

The study opines that digital equipment cleaning will pave lucrative opportunities for the hydrofluoroether industry players. Burgeoning demand for internet and cloud computing services is prompting technology and networking companies to invest in infrastructure components such as optic fiber cables, connectors, and other digital equipment. Proper cleaning of the equipment in order to provide reliable services to clients is pivotal to maintaining a reputation and generating profits in the networking and technology market.

Demand for hydrofluoroethers as a cleaning agent is expected to stem from the requirement of precision cleaning processes in aerospace, military, medical, and analytical equipment industries with administrative authorities increasingly focusing on effective maintenance of vital infrastructure components. Hydrofluoroether’s superior properties, coupled with the development of sophisticated precision cleaning technology, is likely to fuel the demand for these chemical compounds. According to the study, hydrofluoroether sales in precision cleaning applications will surpass 2600 tons in 2019.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Hydrofluoroether supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Hydrofluoroether Market Segmentations:

By Application Aerosol Formulations Electronic Coating Other cleaning applications Heat Transfer Dilution & Deposition Solvent Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



