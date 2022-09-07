Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market is projected to record a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2027

According to a new study of Fact.MR, sales of thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) are expected to exceed 388 thousand tons in 2018, and record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 4.5% in 2019. Growth of the thermoplastic vulcanizates industry remains driven by a slew of factors, which range from robust requirement for lightweight materials with superior performance characteristics, to government regulations and initiatives in enhancing the vehicle fuel efficiency & economy.

The study finds that leading automakers around the globe are putting efforts to meet growing requirement for innovative materials in the production of exterior parts. Nearly 50% sales of the thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) were accounted by the automotive exteriors in 2018. Growing adoption of TPV in under the hood applications for heavy-duty vehicles and passenger cars, along with the material’s recyclability, excellent stiffness, and environment-sustainability, continue to augur well for growth of the thermoplastic vulcanizates industry.

According to the study, leading automotive vendors are working on the design & development of novel TPVs with excellent light-triggered/magnetic/thermal shape memory-supported self-healing property. The innovation is further expected to pave way for next-generation self-healing material designs. Key players in thermoplastic vulcanizates market are also concentrating on the development of foamable variants, which offer effective sealing to windows and doors, and eliminate complications entailed by urethane seals. This alludes significant adoption of the TPVs in the building & construction industry, with sales accounting for nearly two-fifth share of the market in 2018, according to the study.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Thermoplastic Vulcanizates supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Thermoplastic Vulcanizates and compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Thermoplastic Vulcanizates such as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Thermoplastic Vulcanizates through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Thermoplastic Vulcanizates : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Thermoplastic Vulcanizates will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Thermoplastic Vulcanizates will grow through 2029. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Segmentations:

Application Automotive Interior Exterior Under the Hood Building & Construction Consumer Goods Medical & Healthcare House Hose/Tubing Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



