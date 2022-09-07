Hydroxytyrosol Market expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031

An EFSA-approved health study on olive oil polyphenols found that hydroxytyrosol supplements could improve cardiovascular health to a great extent and reduce the risk of heart problems. Owing to this fact, use of hydroxytyrosol in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements has increased in the past half-decade.

Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift towards healthier lifestyles with rising dependence on dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. In addition, hydroxytyrosol usage in cosmetic products offers superior antioxidant properties, thereby provide antiaging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought out by millennials.

North America currently consumes the most hydroxytyrosol produced across the globe, followed by European countries. This is because a large portion of dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries are based in these regions, and hydroxytyrosol plays an important role in these end-use industries.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to close in on a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2021, and expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

Hydroxytyrosol Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Hydroxytyrosol market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Hydroxytyrosol market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Hydroxytyrosol supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Hydroxytyrosol supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Hydroxytyrosoland compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Hydroxytyrosolsuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Hydroxytyrosol through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Hydroxytyrosol: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Hydroxytyrosol demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Hydroxytyrosol will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Hydroxytyrosol will grow through 2029. Hydroxytyrosol historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Hydroxytyrosol consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Hydroxytyrosol Market Segmentations:

By Form Powder Hydroxytyrosol Liquid Hydroxytyrosol

By Product Type Natural Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity

By Source Standard Olive Oil Virgin Olive Oil Catechol

By Application Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Pharmaceuticals Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Nutraceuticals Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Functional Food Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Dietary Supplements Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Cosmetics

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



