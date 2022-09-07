Zinc Sulphate Market Is Expand At Around 6% CAGR Over The Long-Term Forecast Period (2020-2030)

Zinc sulphate supply is driven by China, accounting for more than one-third of the production cluster positioned in East Asia. Increasing zinc deficiency-related problems around the world and presence of zinc-deficient soils in a majority of regions are fuelling demand for zinc as a micronutrient in agriculture. This, in turn, is set to provide impetus to the growth of the zinc sulphate market, reveals Fact.MR in A recently published report.

Also, to maintain healthy zinc levels in the body, zinc sulphate is taken as a dietary supplement. As per the report published, the global zinc sulphate market is anticipated to surpass US$ 665 Mn valuation in 2020, and is evaluated to expand at around 6% CAGR over the long-term forecast period (2020-2030). Over the past half-decade, the market has been witnessing a shift towards East Asia, especially China.

Fragmented Market to Stabilize Prices over Long Run

The zinc sulphate market is highly fragmented in nature, owing to ease of producing the product and generation of higher absolute dollar opportunity. Moreover, in the past half-decade, prices of zinc sulphate have remained largely stable, owing to extensive product diversification across domains. Furthermore, absence of near substitutes of the product has maintained the consistency of price elasticity of demand.

Apart from demand factors, supply factors such as stable supply and presence of numerous manufacturers across the globe will convert the market into a price taking market. Long-run growth of the zinc sulphate market will strengthen prices, owing to stiffened competition across regions.

Zinc Sulphate Market Segmentations:

Type

Zinc Sulphate Anhydrous

Zinc Sulphate Hexahydrate

Zinc Sulphate Heptahydrate

Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate

Application

Agrochemicals

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Synthetic Fibers

Water Treatment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

