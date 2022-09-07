Sodium Formate Market is envisaged to record a CAGR of almost 3% through 2029

Global consumption volume of sodium formate neared 640 thousand tons in 2018, according to a recent research study of Fact.MR. Highly influenced by a couple of strong restraining factors, the global sodium formate consumption volume is likely to record a mere 2.5% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Strengthening sustainable raw material pricing strategies will remain among the key actionable areas for leading stakeholders in the sodium formate market, in addition to leveraging the traction witnessed for high-efficiency de-icing agents.

Key operators in the sodium formate manufacturing landscape have been facing sluggish demand as a result of the availability of multiple low-priced alternatives of sodium formate, according to Fact.MR’s analysis. However, research studies that have revealed considerable biodegradability of sodium formate point to a gradually progressing demand scenario that may shape the global market over forthcoming years.

According to the study, there remains a notable untapped potential for sodium formate in a few non-traditional application sectors, i.e. other than de-icing, leather tanning, and applications in oil & gas industry. While animal feed and cosmetics are particularly emerging as profitable end-use sectors for sodium formate manufacturers and other market stakeholders, an increasing focus on exploring the diverse application range is highly likely to shape the competition strategies in the years to come. In line with the flourishing personal care and cosmetics industry, a number of innovations are expected to discover myriad application opportunities for the companies active in sodium formate market.

Sodium Formate Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Sodium Formate market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Sodium Formate market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Sodium Formate supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Sodium Formate supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Sodium Formateand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Sodium Formatesuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Sodium Formatethrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Sodium Formate: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Sodium Formate demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Sodium Formate will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Sodium Formate will grow through 2029. Sodium Formate historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Sodium Formate consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Sodium Formate Market Segmentations:

By Application De-icing Leather Tanning Chemical Intermediate Textile Dyeing & Printing Oil & Gas Fields Others

By Regions North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



