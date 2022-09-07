Lithotripsy Devices Market expects the market to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Fact.MR’s recently published lithotripsy devices report expects the market to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of around 5% across the forthcoming decade. Growth is spurred by rising frequency and incidence of kidney stones globally.

As per the report, sales of lithotripsy devices expanded at approximately 4% CAGR, reaching almost US$ 1.5 Bn at the end of the 2016-2020 historical period. While a temporary setback was experienced amid COVID-19, prevalence of renal colic and distal ureteral stone disorders amongst infected patients sustained demand to a large extent.

There are fewer opportunities for finding effective treatments for the disease. Urolithiasis is expected to affect 12% of the global population at some time in their life. According to data from the European Association of Urology and the National Kidney Foundation in 2019, the prevalence of this condition has been found to be more than 10% in high-income countries such as the United States, Canada, and Sweden. These statistics suggest that future sales of lithotripsy devices are likely to surge manifold.

Lithotripsy Devices Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Lithotripsy Devices market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Lithotripsy Devices market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Lithotripsy Devices supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Lithotripsy Devices, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Lithotripsy Devicesand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Lithotripsy Devicessuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Lithotripsy Devicesthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of Lithotripsy Devices.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentations:

Product Type Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices Laser Lithotripsy Devices Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

Application Lithotripsy Devices for Kidney Stones Lithotripsy Devices for Ureteral Stones Lithotripsy Devices for Pancreatic Stones Lithotripsy Devices for Bile Duct Stones

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users



