Decanter Centrifuge Market 2022: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2032

Decanter centrifuge is a device used in separation, which is based on the rotational speed and density of components. Decanter centrifuge is used to separate different forms of components like solid, liquid and gaseous. Decanter centrifuge is used to process raw materials of various industries such as food processing industries, mineral processing industry, chemical, pharmaceutical and water treatment industry, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the decanter centrifuge in the end-use industries is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period.

Decanter centrifuge can raise the potential of the separation process by using centrifugal forces generated by rotations, which can be helpful in many industries for the removal of complete moisture from the solid products, hence used in the two-phase separation process. Decanter centrifuge is also known as a solid bowl centrifuge and is used for the continuous separation of different density components.

Decanter centrifuge has been used in wastewater and sludge treatment industry, mineral processing industry and chemical industry. The rise in industrial waste treatment, food and mineral processing industry is likely to expand the market for decanter centrifuge.

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Market Segmentation

The decanter centrifuge market has segmented into different parts based on the product type, end-user industries and geography. The decanter centrifuge is commonly used in the various minerals processing industries and industrial waste treatment plants.

Based on product type, the decanter centrifuge market is segmented into:

Two Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Three Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Clarifying Decanter Centrifuge

Other Types

Based on end-user industry, the decanter centrifuge market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Oils & Biofuels

Chemicals Industry

Pharmaceutical

Mineral Processing Industry

Industrial Waste management industry

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

