Automotive-PTC-Heater Market 2021-2031: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

According to latest research by Fact.MR, automotive-PTC-heater market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for automotive-PTC-heater will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Mounting developments in electric vehicles technology along with increasing safety norms in automotive industry the product is likely to gain traction over assessment period and shall account cumulative share of more than 25% in North American market.

What is Driving Demand for Automotive-PTC-Heater?

Heating, Ventilating and Air conditioning (HVAC) plays an important role in automotive industry. The passengers thermal comfort and electric vehicle battery efficiency is affected by the implementation of better HVAC system. Conventional automobiles used to take advantage of excess engine heat for heating up the cabin. Modern vehicles have more efficient engines which dissipate less heat. Thus the heating problems in modern vehicles has been resolved by Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) technology.

PTC are kind of self-regulating heaters which do not require any external diagnostics controls. Traditional fixed resistance heaters used to have coils and wires to produce required heat. Problems such as overheating, hot spots and several safety concerns due to single sensor for entire heater which used to be in conventional heaters have been eliminated by PTC heaters, this has led to its fast adoption in the industry. Their capability to draw high power at initial stage to quickly heat up the cabin and reach optimum temperature, later increasing resistance to draw less power for less heating has been proved groundbreaking technology in the industry.

The major players in the global Automotive-PTC-Heater market are:

KLC Corporation

Eberspächer

GMN

Caliente

Pelonis Technologies inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

BorgWarner Inc

Daimler

Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical LTD

Ancheng Dingchuang Electric Heating Machinery Co. Ltd.

The scope of this research report spans from the broad outlines of the Automotive-PTC-Heater market to delicate structures, classifications, and applications. This research report also provides a clear picture of the global market by presenting data through effective information graphics. It also provides a detailed list of factors affecting the growth of the market.

Key Segments

By Product Type

PTC water heater

PTC Air heaters

By Structure Type

Fin

Honeycomb

By Vehicle Type

IC engine

Electric

Hybrid Vehicles Full Hybrid Mild Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also divides the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapters 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC countries

This study especially analyzes the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the Automotive-PTC-Heater, covering supply chain analysis, assessing the impact on the growth rate of the Automotive-PTC-Heater market size in several scenarios and the actions to be taken by Automotive-PTC-Heater’s businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The objective of the studies:

– To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive-PTC-Heater Market.

-Provide information on factors affecting the growth of the market. To analyze the Automotive-PTC-Heater Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Gate Five force analysis, etc.

-Provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments for four major geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

-Provide country level market analysis relative to current market size and future prospects.

– To provide country level market analysis for the segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

-Provide a strategic profile of the major market players, by deeply analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive-PTC-Heater Market.

