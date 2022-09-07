Awareness about the Right Posture Augmenting Demand for Posture Correctors Market

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in the Posture Correctors market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player.

The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in the Posture Correctors market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides PESTLE analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Request For Brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3380

Demand Shift from Traditional Drugs to Posture Correctors

The demand for traditional drug treatment has been ever growing and was expected to rise to $23 million in 2018 according to a report from medical research firm WWMR published in 2015. Although the market growth has been slow in United States, it has shown promising rise in Asian countries, especially in Japan. People from Japan are known to concentrate on health and thus, invest more time and money in healthcare than most countries.

The success of posture correctors is directly related to the awareness and importance of healthcare among the people. Therefore, Asian markets for posture correctors is likely to register impressive growth as compared to American Market.

Association of Sports Celebrities and Posture Correctors

Posture correctors are used by sports personalities playing Football, Cricket, Rugby, Gymnastics and major body builders. The main reason for players to use posture correctors is to remain in prime shape and help maintain their form. Posture correctors help sports personality avoid the risk of injuries and monitor their performance in competitions.

Real Madrid C.F has partnered with Microsoft and Intel to study the movement and progress of the football players everyday by implementing technology in the posture correctors.

The Posture Correctors market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Key Driving Factors for Posture Correctors Market

Globally, majority of the working population have a desk job, which is a leading factor for back pain and the cause for the rising use of posture correctors. More and more people have complaints of regular back pain because of long working hours in the seating position.

Prolonged working hours in the office is the major reason for back pain, which has ultimately given rise to the demand for posture correctors in the market.

Big Names in league of Posture Correctors

VIBO Care, Upright Go, Lucky Clover, BackJoy, BodyRite, MARAKYM, I&YBUY, eDila, Hexaforms, FUYERLI and Restore Health Solutions are few of the most famous brands in the posture correctors market.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3380

E-commerce – Game Changer for Posture Correctors market

Posture correctors are sold through several sales channels including direct sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, medical stores and e-commerce. Consumers prefer procuring posture correctors through e-commerce websites as compared to traditional marketplace. Majority of e-commerce websites like Amazon, Ebay, BestBuy and AliBaba, as well as Indian players like Flipkart, have been selling posture correctors with the ever increasing demand from the market. Therefore, it is evident that e-commerce websites are crucial for promoting posture correctors.

Wide Array of Posture Correctors at Disposal

There are various posture correctors depending on the requirements of the consumers. The types of posture correctors available include posture shirts, posture bras and straps and posture braces, having the features of durable buckle, quality fabrics, breathable straps that are adjustable. Posture shirts are the most commonly used posture correctors by the consumer.

Women usually prefer posture bras for back problems, neck and bust issues. While some posture correctors can be worn for the entire day, others must be worn for only a few hours. Some of the newly developed posture correctors are IT-enabled and connected to an application to monitor real time alerts.

Variety of End Users for Posture Correctors

Posture Correctors can be used by any age group like youth, middle-age and old people. While youngsters use posture correctors to improve and maintain their posture for a longer run, old people use posture correctors to avoid back pains.

Promising Markets for Posture Correctors

More developed countries like America, Japan, China, as well as countries from Europe have shown increasing growth in the demands for posture correctors. While developing countries like India, Malaysia, Mexico, etc. are slowly gaining awareness about posture correctors. It will eventually create a potential marketplace for companies producing posture correctors. The Middle Eastern countries have recently started gaining awareness about the posture correctors.

How can Fact.MR Make Difference?

In-depth understanding of key industry trends shaping the present growth dynamics Offers value chain analysis and price trend analysis of various offering of competitors Offers data-drive decision to help companies decide strategies that need recalibration Offers insights into areas in research and development that should attract Identifies data outliers before your competitors

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates