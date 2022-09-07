Online pharmacies will grow as a prominent sales channel in the antacids market. A marked rise in the popularity of this channel is attributable to consumer-centric deals, such as attractive discounts and home delivery services. There is no permanent panacea for acid reflux and heartburn, which inadvertently is expected to retain consumers’ reliance on antacids.

The sustained rise in the demand for these drugs is encouraging manufacturers to take the research route to introduce effective novel drugs. Market players are disseminating information about the drug launch through the conduction of strategic marketing campaigns to boost their brand recognition. The relevance of these trends, along with futuristic ones, have been assessed in an extensive report published by Fact.MR. Authors of the report portend that, the antacids market will expand at an average CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Antacids Market Segmentations:

Drug Class Proton Pump Inhibitors

H2 Antagonists Formulation Tablets

Liquid

Powder

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retain Pharmacies Region North America US Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and North Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Africa



