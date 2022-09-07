Apheresis Market Playing Significant Growth During 2020 – 2025 End

Recent shift from single dose to double dose apheresis is indicative of the high demand for apheresis procedures among patients suffering from chronic diseases. Leading industry players are taking calculated growth measures to expand application of the therapeutic apheresis procedure, which is currently used as the first line and supportive therapy in the treatment of over 87 diseases, as found by the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA).

However, lack of availability of donors and concerns regarding histocompatibility could create negative sentiments among patients, inadvertently impeding revenue potential of the apheresis market to a certain extent. Defying all odds though, the apheresis market is projected to progress at an impressive CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), as noted by Fact.MR in its latest study on the market.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global apheresis market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the apheresis market on the basis of end user (hospitals and blood collection centres), technology (centrifugation and membrane filtration), procedure (plasmapheresis, photopheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, and others), product (devices and disposables), and application (renal diseases, neurology, haematology, cancer, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others), across five major regions.

High Entry Barrier in Apheresis Market; Competition Continues to Intensify:

The competition is high in the apheresis market, and is likely to intensify in the future, as the number of centres offering apheresis procedures is increasing. Cost-competitiveness remains a key strategy to maintain or increase share in the apheresis market. Existing players will witness low competition from new market entrants, as these players are well-established in the apheresis market with sound financial reserves, which enables them to easily scale their position. On the other hand, an entry into the apheresis market means high level of investment, sound technical knowledge, and licensing requirements, which is creating entry barriers for new players.

The current strategy of players in the apheresis market involves a scramble towards the Asia Pacific and Latin American markets. Besides inorganic growth, players seek market success by maintaining high research development standards to target multiple applications through their products.

