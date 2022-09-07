High Demand for Urinary Catheter to Boost Stress Urinary Incontinence Sales: Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s report on global stress urinary incontinence market projects a steady growth in 2021. Increasing cases in female and geriatric population will be key to demand for stress urinary incontinence market in 2021. The demand from medical sector for various applications such as antidepressants, urethral slings and urinary catheters to foster the sales.

Increased FDA approvals and rising government initiatives for stress urinary incontinence female devices has surged the demand for the market. High demand for the devices such as urinary catheters is generating high revenue from the hospitals and gynecology clinics. Hence, advancing the sales of stress urinary incontinence.

Key Takeaways

By devices, urinary catheters segment is poised to prevail over other domains

Urinary slings and artificial urinary sphincters collectively to emerge as a potential segment

North America expected to be the most lucrative market

High presence of manufacturers and rising cases of urinary incontinence to accelerate growth prospects across UK

Gynecology clinics to remain primary end user, followed by hospitals

MEA to register sluggish growth owing to the lack of awareness regarding stress urinary incontinence

Prominent Drivers

Improved stress urinary incontinence devices and with least side effects to, bolstering growth

Increased FDA approval for stress urinary incontinence devices for females to generate high revenue

High demand for urethral slings and artificial urinary sphincters to bolster the demand for market

Key Restraints

Lack of awareness among incontinent patient population to limit the growth

Side effects such as urinary, and fecal incontinence, pain, and organ perforation associated with the female devices to deter the future prospects

Competitive Landscape

Key Stress Urinary Incontinence market players profiled by Fact.MR include ZSI Surgical Implants, S.R.L, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Teleflex Incorporated among others. The key players have adopted product launch and product innovation as their key focus.

Recently, ZSI Surgical Implants announced its two new plantation of penile implants for phalloplasty performed in Coimbra University, Portugal.

Also, in March 2021, B. Braun Avitum AG, a leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and CytoSorbents Corporation announced a collaboration for a joint global co-marketing agreement to promote the OMNI ® Continuous Blood Purification Platform with CytoSorb ®

More Insights on the Stress Urinary Incontinence Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global Stress Urinary Incontinence market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment (devices, surgery, behavioral therapy, pharmacologic therapy), gender (male and female), end user (gynecology clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

