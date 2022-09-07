Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market would record a value tantamount to US$ 12 Bn by 2027

An exhaustive study published by Fact.MR finds that, transurethral resection of prostate (TURP) surgery is expected to contribute around 30% of market share by 2027, as it is proving highly-effective over drugs for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). High success rate of the TURP surgery is encouraging market players to further explore advanced technologies and increase surgical precision. On account of technological leaps, robotic surgery and laser therapy are the most recent breakthroughs in the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, which are being fast-adopted by medical professionals to relieve the symptoms of BPH.

However, these high-end therapeutics are currently not under the ambit of insurance, resulting in high out-of-pocket spending for patients. To sum it all, the study expects moderate growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for c supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market Competitors:

Olympus, Teleflex, and Boston Scientific Corporation hold significant share tantamount to 58% in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. These leading players have high focus on R&D activities to increase the exclusivity of products and strengthen the pipeline of branded drugs. However, frequent instances of patent expiration are opening market opportunities for prominent and emerging players, who develop generic drugs and biosimilar products. Low costs of generic drugs as compared to branded ones are creating a wide base of consumers for this drug category. However, the same takes a toll on the market value of branded drugs, which is turning into a concern for leading market players. To offset this challenge, leading manufacturers are changing the status of their branded drugs from prescription-based drugs to OTC to achieve high adoption of their products.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment. As per the study, the demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment will grow through 2027.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment. As per the study, the demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment will grow through 2027. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2027.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2027. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Segmentations:

· Treatment Type

Drug Classes Alpha Blockers 5-Alpha-reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs) Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors Others Minimally-invasive Surgeries Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP) Robotic Surgeries Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT) Prostatic Urethral Lift Others Laser Therapy Others



· End User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Specialty Clinics Others



· Region

North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



