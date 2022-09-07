Dental Endodontics Market to reach US$ 3 Bn by registering a CAGR of 8.7% in the assessment period 2021-2031

Fact.MR predicts the sales of global dental endodontics to reach US$ 3 Bn by registering a CAGR of 8.7% in the assessment period 2021-2031. Technological advancements and affordable treatments is spurring the demand for dental endodontics. In addition, affordability factor for treatment is driving the market for dental clinics.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of dental clinics market surged at a CAGR of 6%. Postponement of elective surgeries and treatments to accommodate severely infected patients stalled expansion prospects during the first half of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2021, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn.

Manufacturers of dental endodontics are highly investing in technology that makes dental procedures easy for the patients. The advent of 3D imaging so as to provide a better positive outcome is revolutionizing the dental endodontics industry. Players such as Dentsply Sirona offer a broad range of 3D imaging devices, including the ORTHOPHOS SL 3D imaging machine, offering panoramic images with is DCS sensor and Sharp Layer Technology.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent dental endodontics manufacturers are capitalizing on acquisition of rival players, as well as introduction of new product lines equipped with the latest technology. Notable developments in the market are as follows:

In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, a leading doctor directed dental aligner company. The acquisition was done to accelerate the growth and profitability of the combined clear aligners business. This move will enable both players to expand the market for orthodontic care, connecting additional patients with dental professionals to help access quality oral care

In April 2021, Henry Schein announced the launch of their new Dentrix Imaging Centre. The module is designed to allow dental professionals that can manage all images easily. Switching between multiple unique imaging modules and practice management software can add unnecessary time and complexity to clinical workflows in a dental practice.

Dental Endodontics Market Segmentations:

Product Dental Endodontic Instruments Endodontic Scalers & Lasers Motors Apex Locators Machine-assisted Obturation Systems Others Dental Endodontic Consumables Obturation Shaping and Cleaning Access Cavity Preparation

End User Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Academic and Research Institutes Other Dental Endodontics End Users



