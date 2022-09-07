Massive Growth in Leave-In Conditioner Market Global Analysis on Innovation and Forecast to 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Leave-In Conditioner market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Leave-In Conditioner. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Leave-In Conditioner Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Leave-In Conditioner, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Leave-In Conditioner Market.

Sales of leave-in conditioner are likely to surpass 35, 500 tons in 2019, up from 34, 550 tons in 2018, according to a new study of Fact.MR. Leave-in conditioner sales will continue to be shaped by the ever-evolving trends in the hair and beauty industry, and consumer willingness to spend more on effective after-wash hair care products.

According to the report, rising consumer interest in leave-in conditioner has translated into an influx of product variants, well-aligned with evolving consumer demands and specifications. With the availability of multiple varieties, consumers get to decide which product they wish to focus on, thereby creating sustained opportunities for manufacturers of leave-in conditioner to keep sales in the loop.

Semi-solid leave-in conditioner is likely to be immensely favored during the forecast period, as consumers assume semi-solid solutions to offer better conditioning as compared to the liquid ones. With the continuous consumer search for products that improve appearance, feel, and manageability of hair, demand for semi-solid leave-in conditioner is likely to remain unabated in the future, unveils the Fact.MR report.

Research by Category

Form: Liquid Leave-in Conditioners Semi-solid Leave-in Conditioners Cream Leave-in Conditioners Gel Leave-in Conditioners

Packaging Format: Pouch (< 10 ml) Sprays Up to 100 ml 100 – 250 ml 250 – 500 ml Above 500 ml Containers/Bottes Up to 50 gms 50 – 100 gms 100 – 250 gms 250 – 500 gms Above 500 gms Tubes Up to 50 gms 50 – 100 gms 100 – 250 gms

Distribution Channel: Brick & Mortar Stores Modern Trade Channels Company Owned Outlets Independent Retailers Other Retail Formats Online Retail Channels Institutional Sales

End User: DIY Leave-in Conditioners Professional Leave-in Conditioners



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Latin America market for leave-in conditioners is estimated to be valued at US$ 138.7 Mn in 2021, and register a value of US$ 191 Mn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3%, due to expansion of retail chains, both physical and digital.

Europe will dominate the global leave-in conditioner market and is projected to top a value of US$ 860 Mn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2.6%, due to increase in the consumption of hair care products.

Strong production footprint of key market participants in China has made it hold the largest share of 41.2% in the East Asia market, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% to reach a value of US$ 190 Mn by 2031.

The leave-In conditioner market is segmented based on form, where the cream type holds a high share of 76.1%, and is set to witness a CAGR of 2.7% through 2031.

“With rise in need for damage-free hair treatment and styling, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards making hair care products with natural ingredients that result in smooth and shiny hair. Key players have adopted different marketing strategies that include acquisitions, product innovation, and new product launches to expand their presence and create a large customer base,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

In today’s era, consumers have become more beauty-conscious and have increased their spending on personal grooming products. Customers are gradually consuming more hair care products for keeping up with the trends in the market related to hair styling, hair coloring, and other hair treatments. This has convinced manufacturers to provide large varieties of products that fulfill the requirements of customers and give a glow to the hair, making it soft and shiny.

For instance-

Sally Beauty Holding expanded its online presence in Scandinavia, Mexico and the Middle East and Le Bon Marché has created a new online shopping experience by launching its digital platform, 24 Sèvres.

The Estee Lauder is increasing its presence in emerging markets, continuing efforts to revitalize and accelerate growth in its heritage brands, focusing on key demographics and seeking opportunities to add to our diverse brand portfolio.

Kao Corporation has come into a license agreement of several foam type hair color (hair dyes) patents of its patent portfolio with The Procter & Gamble Company.

Herbal Essences, a hair care brand by P&G, collaborated with the Royal Botanic Gardens to provide advanced botanical science for their shampoos and conditioners.

For customer development, Unilever is using virtual reality tools to test ahead of new launches, savings costs and cutting project times compared to traditional methods using physical store mock-ups.

Loreal focuses on developing omni-channel strategy to take full advantage of opportunities afforded by e-commerce and is constantly reinventing growth drivers by producing creative content adapted to each tribe of consumers and to the major digital platforms.

