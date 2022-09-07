Hydrosurgery Systems Market projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2029)

Traumatic wounds on account of burn injuries are the key driving factors for Hydrosurgery Systems market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 180,000 deaths took place in 2018 due to burns. The vast majority of burn incidences have occurred in low and middle income countries.

According to WHO about two-thirds of the global burn cases occurs in Africa and South-East Asian countries which is expected to drive the hydrosurgery systems market in these regions. Growing incidences of burn cases is expected to favor the demand for hydrosurgery systems devices, owing to large patient pool and need of effective treatment. The global hydrosurgery systems market is estimated at US$ 82.9 Mn in 2019, and projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds to Boost Demand for Hydrosurgery Systems

Chronic wounds are the major public health burden worldwide. The growing prevalence of diabetes, ulcers, obesity, and metabolic syndrome make chronic wounds a social, economic and clinical challenge.

According to the American Professional Wound Care Association, the chronic ulcers are estimated to cost the health care system $28 billion each year in United States, as a primary diagnosis and up to $31.7 billion as secondary diagnosis.

There is also a profound psychological impact on the patients suffering from chronic wounds, such as loneliness, depression and separation from an active social life. Hydrosurgery systems will witness a sharp uptake after the COVID-19 spread is contained. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds is expected to increase the risk of cancer and favor the growth of the hydrosurgery systems market over the forecast period.

Hydrosurgery Systems Market Segmentations:

By Component Type : System Console Handpiece Accessories

By Application : Chronic Wounds Surgical Wounds Traumatic Wounds Burn Cases

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Homecare Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



