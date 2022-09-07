Bio-Based Pvc Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2029

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is one of the world’s prominent synthetic plastic polymers that is being produced in a significant volume at a global level. It comes in two forms that include rigid PVC and flexible PVC. They are referred to as bio-based PVC when produced from renewable and bio-based feedstock instead of the conventional fossil fuel-based feedstocks. The market for bio-based PVC is poised to grow significantly as it has a significant potential to replace the conventional PVC efficiently.

Moreover, bio-based PVC can help manufacturers meet current market demands for bio-based and bio-degradable chemicals and plastics. Bio-based PVC can be efficiently used in building and construction, packaging and transportation, electricals and electronics, and textile industries among others for various applications that include the production of agricultural films, bags, fibers, containers, bins, and bottles among others.

Bio-Based PVC Market Segmentation

The global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented on the basis of processing method, applications, end-uses and regions.

On the basis of processing method, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

  • Fiber extrusion
  • Injection blow molding
  • Injection molding
  • Lamination
  • Thermoforming
  • Others

On the basis of applications, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

  • Agriculture films
  • Bags
  • Blisters
  • Bottles and canisters
  • Caps and closures
  • Containers and bins
  • Cosmetics
  • Fibers
  • Others

On the basis of end-use, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

  • Building and Construction
  • Transportation and Packaging
  • Electricals and Electronics
  • Textiles
  • Others

Bio-Based PVC Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global bio-based PVC market are:

  • Solvay
  • Bio-Plastic Solutions, LLC
  • BiologiQ, Inc.
  • Trinseo
  • Proviron
  • Green Dot Bioplastics
  • Carnegie Fabrics, LLC
  • Nomaco
  • Plastic Extrusion Technologies
  • AFI Licensing LLC
  • Presco
  • ENSO Plastics
  • Neste

Bio-Based PVC Market Dynamics

Bio-Based PVC Market Drivers

Plastics are demanded in almost every other industry for packaging applications. The use of conventional plastics is getting more and more restricted as a result of stringent regulations and norms are being laid by the governments at national and international levels. These regulations restrict the utilization of plastics that are non-biodegradable and harmful to the environment. As a consequence, industrialists are bound to use bio-based alternatives to conventional fossil fuel-based chemicals and this has created a significant demand for bio-based PVC. The increasing awareness about the facts such as bio-based PVC is produced from feedstock that is renewable and more importantly, biodegradable has also contributed to the increase in demand for bio-based PVC across the globe, and this demand for bio-based PVC is expected to increase further in the coming years. The preference of most of the industries such as food processing, and packaging has shifted towards bio-based polymers in order to attain their goals of sustainable development. This factor is also expected to drive the growth of the global bio-based PVC market significantly.

Bio-Based PVC Market Restraints

The global bio-based PVC market is expected to be potentially restrained from the intense competition for bio-based PVC feedstock. The completion is from the food manufacturing and processing industries that consume the same feedstock for food production.

