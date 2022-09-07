The global brachytherapy devices market is estimated to witness a massive growth rate of 8% from 2020 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slightly negative impact on the market. The fact that patients have reduced visits to hospitals and healthcare centers due to the pandemic is impeding market growth to some extent.

However, other factors such as increased geriatric population and rising awareness of minimally-invasive radiotherapy procedures have been a great contributor to the growth of the brachytherapy devices market. Rise in the demand for devices in newly established hospitals across underdeveloped regions is also a key aspect of market growth, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Brachytherapy Devices Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Brachytherapy Devices Market Segmentations:

By Type : Brachytherapy Afterloaders Brachytherapy Applicators Intracavitary Applicators Interstitial Applicators Others

By Indication : Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Skin Cancer Others

By Dose Rate : High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy Others

By End User : Hospitals Cancer Treatment Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



