Higher Incidence Of Autoimmune Diseases Will Drive Demand Of Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Market

Introduction

Eosinophilic granulomatosis also known as Churg-Strauss syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by multiple sign and symptoms such as acute asthma, inflammation, sinusitis, and nerve damage.

As per recent data in 2019, the prevalence of eosinophilic granulomatosis ranges from 1/100,000 to 1/70,000 in Europe and it is much more frequent in asthmatic patients (around 1/15,000). Combination of drug therapies are preferred in the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis. The classes of medication used to treat eosinophilic granulomatosis are anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressive drugs, biologics andimmune globulin.

The global Eosinophilic Granulomatosis report is segmented based on its product type, application, technology, and the end-user industry..

Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Market: Segmentation

The eosinophilic granulomatosis market can besegmented into drug class, route of administration, distribution channels and geography.

Based on drug class, the global eosinophilic granulomatosis market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive Agents

Biologics

Immune Globulins

Based on route of administration, the global eosinophilic granulomatosis market is segmented as:

Oral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Based on the distribution channels, the global eosinophilic granulomatosis market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global eosinophilic granulomatosis market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent region in eosinophilic granulomatosis market owing to new product approvals and launches.

European eosinophilic granulomatosis market is a second most lucrative region due to early diagnosis of the rare diseases which results into increased patient pool. In addition, East Asia region substantially has higher market growth rate owing to higher prevalence of eosinophilic granulomatosis and constantly rising population.

This trend is positively affecting the eosinophilic granulomatosis market in the region. Middle East and Africa is expected to be least-lucrative market owing to poor healthcare infrastructure and awareness.

Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Market: Key Players

The global market for eosinophilic granulomatosis is consolidated withlarge number of market players. Examples of some of the primary key players operating in the global eosinophilic granulomatosis market are Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), Cephalon Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG,GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, andamong others.

Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Market: Drivers

The rising unmet need of therapeutics for eosinophilic granulomatosis, is expected to primarily drive future growth of the eosinophilic granulomatosis market. The major factor driving the growth of eosinophilic granulomatosis market is increasing prevalence of eosinophilic granulomatosis owning to higher incidence of autoimmune diseases across the world.

In addition, early diagnosis and treatment adoption is expected to accelerate growth of eosinophilic granulomatosis market.However, poor healthcare access and higher cost of treatment are expected to hamper the future eosinophilic granulomatosis market in the emerging economies.

Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Market: Snapshot

The eosinophilic granulomatosis market is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period owing to early diagnosis and rising prevalence of eosinophilic granulomatosis. Higher industry and government spending are resulting into rapid development of novel eosinophilic granulomatosis therapeutics.

Among drug class, corticosteroids and biologics are expected to hold the major market share in the eosinophilic granulomatosis market. In 2017, FDA approved first biologics mepolizumabfor Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis manufactured by the GlaxoSmithKline. Among route of administration segment, oral route of administration segment is expected to be the leading revenue generating segment in eosinophilic granulomatosis market.

Among distribution channel segment, hospital and retail pharmacies are accounted for significant market share in the global eosinophilic granulomatosis market owing to higher patient population and convenience.

