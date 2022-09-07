Demand For Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) are active pharmaceutical ingredient used as antibiotics to treat varied types of bacterial infections like middle ear infections, endocarditis, gonorrhea, bone and joint infections, skin infections, meningitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, and pelvic inflammatory disease. Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) is a third-generation of cephalosporin which is sometimes used in preventive medicines after surgery to avoid infection.

Prominent Key players of the Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) market survey report:

Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co

Livzon Pharmaceutical

United Laboratories

Sinopharm Sandwich

Shanghai Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical Co.

China Union Chempharma

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical

Qilu Antibiotics Pharmaceutical

Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd.

Hospira among others.

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market: Segmentation

The international ceftriaxone sodium (API) treatment market is segmented based on product type, application type, distribution channel and region.

By product type, the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market is segmented as:

> 99.5

> 99.8

By application type, the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market is segmented as:

Powder Injection

Injection

By distribution channel, the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market is segmented as:

Direct Sales

Through Distributor

