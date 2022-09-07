The photogrammetry software market is set to witness steady growth of nearly 14% during 2021-2031. Photogrammetry software are specialized software for converting images and maps into 3D design models. The software enables a user to scan an object and then converts it into 3D models using three-dimensional coordinate system. The rise in demand from surveyors, engineers, and architects, to construct professional 3D models and maps, is one of the major factors driving the sales of photogrammetry software.

Key players of the Photogrammetry Software market:

Pix4D SA

Agisoft

3Dflow SR

Capturing Reality s.r.o.

nFrames

REDcatch GmbH

Vexcel Imaging GmbH

NUBIGON Inc.

Menci software SRL

Linearis3D GmbH & Co.KG

Skyline Software Systems Inc.

SimActive Inc.

Racurs

ICAROS

Key Segments

By Type

Aerial Photogrammetry

Terrestrial Photogrammetry

Satellite Photogrammetry

Macro Photogrammetry

By Application

3D Printing

Drones and Robots

Films & Games

Culture Heritage and Museum

Others

By Industry

Construction

Automotive

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia & Pacific India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Australia & New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



