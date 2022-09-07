Urodynamic Devices Market in APEJ is Expected to Register the Fastest Expansion through 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Urodynamic Devices Market Survey by Fact MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Urodynamic Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Urodynamic Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

An impressive expansion is estimated for the global urodynamic devices market, according to a new report by Fact.MR, for the forecast period 2017 to 2022. A number of technological advancements have been witnessed in urodynamic devices, which include intravesical prostatic protrusion, condom catheter, ultrasound video urodynamic, and penile cuff. These advancements in technology will fuel adoption of urodynamic devices worldwide.

Moreover, other factors such as continuous product approvals, rising proliferation of testing center networks, and soaring provision of medical reimbursements related to urological preliminary tests are further poised to propel growth of the market. Revenues from the global urodynamic devices market will reach US$ 265 Mn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Urodynamic Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Urodynamic Devices

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Urodynamic Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Urodynamic Devices Market across various industries and regions

Market Taxonomy

Device Type Uroflowmetry

Ambulatory Urodynamic Devices

Cystometer

Video Urodynamic Devices

Electromyography

Urodynamic Catheters

Urodynamic Pumps And Transducer Sets End User Hospitals

ASCs

Urology Clinics

Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)



Competition Tracking

Key players participating in the global urodynamic devices market include

Albyn Medical Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medica SpA

Neomedix Systems Pty. Ltd.

Dantec Dynamics A/S

CooperSurgical Inc.

LABORIE

Verathon Inc.

Best Medical International Inc.

Increasing Initiatives to Spread Awareness about Urological Disorders to Boost the Market Growth

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated over 300,000 patients to be affected with bladder cancer annually around the world. The National Association of Incontinence estimates roughly 200 Mn population across the globe to be suffering from urinary incontinence every year. Incidences such as these have increased demand for urodynamic devices, along with the rise in clinical urgency. Numerous healthcare initiatives have been creating awareness about urological disorders, coupled with availability of diagnostics and treatment for urological problems. Some initiatives among these include “Continence Awareness Week” undertaken by the U.K.’s Continence Foundation, and Japan’s “Let’s Talk and Think About Continence”. These initiatives are depriving people of social stigma, encouraging them to consult physicians. The aforementioned factors will boost growth of the global urodynamic devices market in the upcoming years.

Uroflowmetry Urodynamic Devices to Remain Sought-after in the Market

Uroflowmetry urodynamic devices will continue to be sought-after among physicians, and revenues from sales of uroflowmetry urodynamic devices will hold more than one-fourth share on global revenues throughout the forecast period. Significant use of uroflowmetry to diagnose prostate cancer, benign prostatic hypertrophy, urinary blockage, bladder cancer, neurogenic bladder, and bladder dysfunction, are contributing to demand for uroflowmetry urodynamic devices in hospitals and urology clinics globally. In addition, sales of urodynamic catheters are projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022.

Urology clinics will continue to be the fastest growing end-users of urodynamic devices in the global market. Hospitals are estimated to remain the largest end-users of urodynamic devices over the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the revenues from urodynamic devices sales in hospitals. Urodynamic devices sales in hospitals are anticipated to account for more than US$ 150 Mn revenues by 2022-end.



