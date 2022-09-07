Conventional Cooling Patient Body Temperature Management Systems New Trends, Technologies And Growth – Scrutinized Fact.MR Research

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the conventional cooling patient temperature management system market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of the traditional refrigerated patient temperature management system.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for traditional refrigerated patient temperature management systems. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Conventional Cooling Patient Temperature Management System Market across various industries and regions.

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ your competitors – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=171

This newly published insightful report sheds light on market insights, key dynamics, impact on the entire value chain from vendors to end users, and growth of the Traditional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems market.

Patient body temperature management systems have become an integral part of many types of medical treatment. For example, patient body temperature management systems are used in surgery to prevent excessive blood loss and speed up recovery after surgery. In cases such as heart surgery, the patient’s body temperature is lowered by a process that cools the blood, which is intended to reduce surgical complications.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment also use patient body temperature management systems to increase body temperature for effective and efficient chemotherapy or radiation therapy procedures. Patient body temperature management systems are also used in neonatal care, where they are placed in an incubator to reduce temperature fluctuations in newborns. As many surgeries are performed worldwide, the patient temperature management system market is diversifying and increasing. However, the high costs associated with patient body temperature management systems may hamper market growth.

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=171

The global Patient Body Temperature Management System market is expected to reach a value of nearly US$2,860Mn in 2022 and grow at a steady CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Key Forecasts of the Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market

According to Fact.MR’s forecast, the surface warming systems segment is expected to reach a value of nearly USD 700 million by 2022. This represents a strong CAGR growth during the 2017-2022 assessment period. The surface warming systems segment is estimated to account for nearly a quarter of the revenue share of the product type segment by the end of 2017, and is expected to increase its market share by the end of 2022.

According to Fact.MR’s forecasts, the ambulatory surgical center segment will reach a value of nearly US$590 million in 2017. This indicates moderate CAGR growth over the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical center segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the end-user segment revenue share at the end of 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of 2022.

According to Fact.MR’s forecast, the perioperative care sector is expected to reach a value of nearly US$940 Mn by 2022. The perioperative care segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of 2022. North America contributes the largest share in the perioperative care sector.

Fact.MR predicts that the neonatal care sector will grow from nearly $305 million in 2017 to over $410 million in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The report also introduced the key players in the global market for Patient Temperature Management Systems that will remain active through 2022. This includes companies such as 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, CR Bard, Inc., Medtronic plc. , Inspiration Healthcare Group plc and Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Conventional Warming Systems

Surface Warming Systems

Intravascular Warming Systems

Conventional Cooling Systems

Surface Cooling Systems

Intravascular Cooling Systems

End-user

Hospitals

Outpatient Surgical Center

Neonatal Care Room

Specialty Clinic

Applications

Pre-Surgery Care

Emergency

y care

neonatal care

acute care

other

Full access to this exclusive report is – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/171

Key Questions Answered in Survey of Conventional Cooling Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Report:

Sales and Demand of

Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Growth of

Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Analysis of

Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Insights of

Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Key Drivers Affecting Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Market

Which are the key drivers impacted by the Traditional Cooling Patient Temperature Management Systems market? Existing Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Study

Restricting Market Growth More Valuable Insights into the Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased market analysis of Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems, Sales and Demand for Conventional Cooled Patient Temperature Management Systems in a new report, analyzing forecast statistics for 2019 and beyond. The study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.

Find other reports by FactMR –

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

A market research and consulting agency with a difference! So 80% of Fortune 000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. It has offices in the United States and Dublin, but its global headquarters are in Dubai. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. From Automotive & Industry 4.0 to Healthcare & Distribution, our coverage is broad but ensures that even the most niche categories are analyzed. Contact us for your goals. Then we are competent research partners.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

USA

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit No.: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU)

Plot No.: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

United Arab Emirates, Dubai

E-mail: sales@factmr.com

Visit our website: https: //www.factmr.com