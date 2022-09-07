North America To Lead The Global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market by 2031 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Survey by Fact MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

Peptide based cancer therapeutics are yet to become widespread, but the initial low numbers certainly do not suggest any pessimism in the global market. With new developments in delivery, stability, modifications, and preclinical success, future growth potentials of such cancer therapeutics continue to intensify.

A slew of new peptides with positive preclinical results are entering into clinical trials that are focused on cancer treatment.

Moreover, the application base of peptides is steadily expanding to other therapeutic areas as well. In the near future, the global peptide based cancer therapeutics market is likely to be influenced by the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market across various industries and regions

Market Taxonomy

Drug Goserelin

Bortezomib

leuprorelin

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Forecast Highlights Of Global Market For Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics

Among regions, North America is expected to remain the most attractive market for peptide based cancer therapeutics during the forecast period. This is largely due to the existence of several prominent peptide based cancer therapeutic drug makers and an advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Over the next couple of years, the region’s market is projected to witness a healthy growth. Meanwhile, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over 2022.

Based on drugs, demand for bortezomib is expected to remain relative higher as compared to other peptide based cancer therapeutic drugs. Revenues from global sales of bortezomib drugs currently commands for nearly 40% market share. Towards the end of 2022, more than US$ 4,700 Mn worth bortezomib drugs are estimated to be sold worldwide.

Hospital pharmacies are the largest distribution channel for peptide based cancer therapeutic drugs followed by retail pharmacies. Currently, hospital pharmacies account for close to 50% share of the global market in terms of revenue. The trend is likely to continue in 2017 and beyond.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has also profiled key companies that are operating in the global peptide based cancer Therapeutic market, which include

AstraZeneca PLC

Allergan plc

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Majority of these market players are actively focusing on further product development as well as channelizing their investments in R&D activities.

